Enterprise Group Builds GH¢2.4m Maternity Unit in Sunyani

Enterprise Group PLC has inaugurated a GH¢2.4 million reproductive and child health unit at Sunyani Municipal Hospital in the Bono Region, replacing a demolished maternity block that had long outlived its usefulness.

The facility, delivered under the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, includes staff offices, standard washrooms, a waiting area, a child bathing space and a cold room for vaccine storage. It arrives fully equipped to support maternal care, immunisation, nutrition and family planning services across the region.

Chief Finance Officer Mike Tyson said the project reflects the company’s commitment to improving health outcomes in the communities it serves. “Every mother deserves safe and dignified childbirth,” he said at the inauguration, noting that overcrowding, inadequate equipment and ageing infrastructure continue to limit access to maternity care across Ghana.

Managing Director of Enterprise Properties, Kwadwo Nini Owusu, confirmed that the facility was designed and built to meet Ghana Health Service standards, with the goal of improving essential care for mothers, infants and young children.

The Sunyani Municipal Director of Health, Dr. Richard Adinkrah-Kyeremeh, described the intervention as particularly timely. The hospital, established nearly a century ago, has seen limited infrastructure expansion despite steadily growing demand for its services. He assured that the facility would be maintained to the required standard and expressed appreciation to Enterprise Group for stepping in.

Paramount Chief of the Sunyani Traditional Area, Odeefour Ogyeamansan Boahen Korkor II, commended the initiative and called on both the public and health workers to take ownership of the space and protect its long term value.

The unit is expected to meaningfully improve maternal and child health outcomes across the Bono Region while reducing pressure on existing infrastructure at the hospital.