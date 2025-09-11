Ensuring Fairness: Why Sam George Should Not Chair the DSTV Pricing Committee

This IPPG policy brief argues that Ghana’s ongoing dispute over DSTV pricing has become a defining test of fairness in regulatory governance. While the Minister of Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovations, Hon. Samuel Nartey George, holds legitimate authority under the Consumer Protection Act and the Electronic Communications Act, his decision to chair the stakeholder committee creates a conflict of interest that threatens the credibility of the process.

IPPG recommends that the chairmanship be delegated to the National Communications Authority, a senior Ministry official, or an independent expert. This would preserve the Minister’s strategic policy role while ensuring neutrality, transparency, and genuine dialogue between government and industry stakeholders.

The brief highlights several actions that compromise impartiality. The Minister has repeatedly described DSTV’s pricing as exploitative, prematurely announced that MultiChoice had agreed to price reductions which the company denied, and threatened to shut down its operations. These actions suggest that the outcome of the negotiations may already be predetermined, undermining the principles of neutrality and equal treatment that are central to fair decision making.

Such an approach risks damaging investor confidence. Foreign companies monitor how Ghana handles regulatory disputes to assess whether the country provides a predictable and trustworthy business environment. A process that appears coercive or biased could discourage investment and weaken Ghana’s credibility as a regional economic hub.

Voluntary recusal would demonstrate leadership, not weakness. By stepping aside, the Minister would reaffirm the government’s commitment to good governance and procedural fairness while still retaining oversight of consumer protection policy. This move would strengthen Ghana’s reputation and set a positive precedent for regulatory practices across West Africa.

Click here to read the Policy Brief

The link to the Policy Brief – (https://www.ippgafrica.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/IPPG-Policy-Brief-Dstv-Pricing-Matters-Sep.-2025.pdf)