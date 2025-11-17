ENSIGN Global University Marks First Graduation as Chartered Institution

…Leaders Call for Ethical Public Health Practice

Ensign Global University has celebrated its 10th Congregation Ceremony—its first since receiving a presidential charter—signifying a major milestone in its transition from a public health initiative to a fully-fledged autonomous university.

Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, Professor Agyeman Badu Akosa, recounted the 20-year journey that transformed the institute into a globally recognised university accredited in both Ghana and the United States.

He commended the founders, Dr. Lynette and Elder Robert Gay, for their vision and urged graduates to honour their education by contributing actively to national development instead of seeking immediate opportunities abroad.

“You know many things that others do not know. Please use your knowledge to make a difference,” Prof. Akosa appealed.

The ceremony also saw the formal inauguration of Professor Stephen C. Alder as President of the University. Prof. Alder reaffirmed Ensign’s commitment to excellence, ethical leadership, and global readiness.

He told graduates: “You have been educated to be exceptional, transformative, and revolutionary. We expect you to be fierce in improving the world.”

The event marked the first time Ensign awarded certificates under its newly acquired autonomous status, highlighting its growing influence in Ghana’s higher education landscape.

The Paramount Chief of the Manya Krobo Traditional Area, Nene Sakite II, has issued a stern warning about Ghana’s environmental decline, describing illegal mining (galamsey) as the country’s most dangerous public health threat.

Speaking at Ensign Global University’s 10th Congregation Ceremony, the chief cautioned that heavily polluted rivers—many turned brown by galamsey operations—pose a nationwide danger, impacting water supply, disease control, and long-term public health.

“Our country is at a tipping point,” he stressed. “Use your training to advocate, innovate, and push for reforms that protect our public health systems.”

Nene Sakite praised graduates for enduring a demanding programme but reminded them that their real role begins after graduation, where they must serve as advocates and watchdogs on environmental and public health issues.

He emphasised that polluted waters downstream affect northern and eastern communities as well, calling the crisis “a threat to all Ghanaians, not just those living near mining sites.”

The chief’s message introduced a sharp public health warning into an otherwise celebratory ceremony, urging the new public health professionals to take up frontline roles in reversing the country’s environmental decline.

The newly reaffirmed President of Ensign Global University, Prof. Stephen C. Alder, has pledged to steer the institution as “a beacon of goodness and prosperity,” reaffirming his commitment to uphold the vision of the university’s founders while inspiring a new generation of transformative public health leaders.

Delivering his presidential address at the university’s 10th Congregation Ceremony—the first since Ensign attained full charter status—Prof. Alder said the reaffirmation of his appointment served as a reminder of the “solemn responsibility” associated with leading a global institution committed to solving the world’s greatest challenges.

He paid glowing tribute to the University’s co-founders and benefactors, Dr. Lynette Gay and Elder Robert Gay, whose vision and resources, he said, continue to sustain Ensign’s mission to develop community-oriented professionals.

“Our founders have charged us to improve wellness by developing leaders who will advance the science and practice of public health. Ensign only succeeds when our efforts improve lives,” he said.

The President highlighted Ensign’s transformation from a public health initiative into a fully chartered university accredited by both the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) and the Council on Education for Public Health (CEPH) in the United States.

“This joint accreditation reflects our commitment to the uppermost global standards in higher education,” he said.

Addressing the graduating class, who received Master of Public Health degrees, Prof. Alder urged them to live up to the ideals embodied in the university’s three foundational pillars—Leadership, Professionalism, and Innovation.

He reminded graduates of their identity as “Ensonians,” a name reserved for those trained to be ethical leaders and change-makers.

“We expect you to be fierce in your pursuit of improving the world. Be exceptional, be transformative, be revolutionary,” he declared.

Prof. Alder further explained the symbolism of the university’s colors—gold, representing Ghana’s beauty and depth of knowledge, and blue, symbolizing togetherness and peace drawn from the Volta River beside which the university sits.

“These foundations should guide your conduct as global influencers,” he added.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi and Ghana’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Prof. Alder challenged the graduates to embrace courage, innovation, and service in crafting solutions for global health challenges.

“The task is great indeed, but so is the opportunity. Let your lives reflect the world as it can be,” he said.

He encouraged them to face future challenges with optimism, discipline, and compassion, using their Ensign training to improve lives and inspire others.

“Go forth with courage. Accept the call to tackle great challenges and embrace the opportunities. Be noble and great. Act on your ideas to transform the world,” Prof. Alder concluded.

The ceremony brought together founders, board members, traditional leaders, academic partners, municipal health officials, clergy, alumni, students, and families—reflecting the expanding influence of Ensign Global University both in Ghana and internationally.