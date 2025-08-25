ENLACE Education Service Partners with INSPIRE ALSWEL FOUNDATION to Foster Youth Leadership

On June 25th, 2025, ENLACE Education Service was honored to partner with INSPIRE ALSWEL FOUNDATION at the prestigious Young Advocates Training Program held at the AfCFTA Secretariat (Africa Trade House) in Accra, Ghana. Under the powerful theme “Navigating Change: Youth as Catalysts for Social Transformation,” the event brought together young leaders, social entrepreneurs, and advocates committed to driving real impact across the continent.

Strictly by invitation, this high-level convening provided a unique space for critical conversations, leadership development, and networking. As proud collaborators, the ENLACE team engaged with participants to share our international educational and cultural tour opportunities, highlighting how travel, learning, and cross-cultural immersion can equip youth with global perspectives and transformative skills.

From our 10-day innovation-focused tours in China and Canada to reflective and sustainability-centered experiences in Australia and South Africa, ENLACE’s programs align strongly with the goals of the Young Advocates Training Program: preparing young minds to lead, connect, and challenge the status quo.

ENLACE applauds INSPIRE ALSWEL FOUNDATION for creating a platform that amplifies youth voices and nurtures a new generation of informed, responsible changemakers. As part of our partnership, ENLACE was presented with a citation. We are proud to walk this path with INSPIRE ALSWEL FOUNDATION — advocating for youth engagement, experiential learning, and the power of global exposure.

Stay tuned for more collaborative moments and stories from the field as we continue to bridge students to the world, one journey at a time.