Enjoy Christmas with Maestro Kojo Antwi

Patrons of Ghana and Africa’s Music Maestro, Kojo Antwi, across the country and the continent are expected to have enough of loved songs and fun in the 2025 December Christmas.

The Music Man is expected to entertain fans in parts of the country, apart from his annual December 24th experience which has been running for the past three decades.

The Maestro’s train is expected to hit the Eastern Regional capital, Koforidua, the town which has two capitals, Greater Accra Region and the national capital, Accra, with his unrelenting performance, the Ashanti Regional Capital, Kumasi, the Bono East Regional Capital, Techiman and then cross the shores of Ghana to Egypt for another splendid show.

These are all for the Christmas revelers to enjoy.

First, to the Eastern part of the country, Koforidua, the Maestro is beginning this year’s music marathon at Osabene on December 20, 2025.

Dubbed “Kojo Antwi The Maestro Experience @ the White House”, other artists that have been lined up to share the stage with the music legend are Frank Mensah Pozo, Kwaku Flick with El Lizato as the MC for the night.

In a social media post to herald the historic event, the Maestro said “Koforidua, the moment is yours. The Kojo Antwi Experience comes alive on 20th December. One amazing night of timeless music and love songs”.

The Music Man said “Let’s gather for an elegant evening of melody, love and unforgettable moments”.

Moment after Koftwon, the train move to the national capital, Accra, with another and arguably the most patronized, sustained, well-coordinated and show that everyone who has patronized it wished it would be repeated the next day, the Get Kojo Antwified III at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) in Legon-Madina.

This will be 34 years of memorable experience which has been endorsed by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA).

The GTA, now headed by Mrs. Maame Efua Houadjeto, in their “December in GH events calendar said “building on a 33-year tradition of extraordinary live Christmas Eve Concert, Get Kojo Antwified returns to its 2025 edition. Headlines by legendary Kojo Antwi (The Maestro, featuring top-class supporting musicians. An annual highlight for Ghana’s cultural calendar attracting a distinguished audience. Alonmgside the burgeoning middle class and ardent music lovers from all walks of life eagerly snapping up tickets to experience Ghana’s most consistent and best produced live music concert. Kojo Antwi’s masterful stagecraft, unrivaled music expertise, and cross-generational appeal guarantee an unforgettable evening of Afro-pop magic and love”.

The above is an endorsement from the government body responsible to promote tourism in the country.

The Maestro in a post said “one night. Many Legends. One unforgettable Christmas Eve. Get Kojo Antwified live at the UPSA Auditorium, Legon on December 24”. Other legends who would be performing alongside the Maestro are Oheneba Kissi, K. K. Fosu, and Bisa Kdei.

At last year’s edition, Kojo Antwi appeared on the stage, emerging from ‘dip down the stage he performed on’ so this year, how would he come on stage this year? Come to the UPSA Auditorium to witness this magnificent stagecraft of appearance.

The 34th edition promises to be different from the previous ones as the Maestro seeks to improve on stage appearance and performances on a yearly basis.

One would think Kojo Antwi would be exhausted with these two highly rated performances, but no, the Maestro isn’t finished. Moments after the Accra rendition, the train heads to Kumasi to serve patrons with their chilled share of the fun.

He will share the stage with Kwabena Kwabena, Ofori Amponsah, Kofi Kinaatta, Gyakie and Kidi, on December 25, at Rattray Park.

Dubbed “Night with the Stars”, the Maestro posted on his social media post said “Kumasi, Christmas Day calls is together. On 25th December, meet us at the Rattray Park for an evening of music, love and togetherness. I’m excited to see you”.

On the 27th and 28th December will also be another hectic days for the Maestro. From the look of the events, he will have just a day, on 26th December, to rest because on the 27th December, lovers and patrons of “Miss Pampam Twerede” at Akyem Boadua, in the Denkyembour District of the Eastern Region, are also waiting for the Maestro’s Magic at Danyame Recreational Village.

Then on December 28th, the team hits Techiman, the Bono East Regional capital with another banga.

By Timothy Antwi-Otoo|3News.com|Ghana