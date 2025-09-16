Eni Signs Ghana Energy Deal Worth 700mn Barrels

Italian energy giant Eni has secured a transformative partnership with Ghana’s government to accelerate oil and gas production while advancing sustainable energy initiatives, with plans centering on the massive Eban-Akoma field complex that could deliver up to 70,000 barrels per day by 2027.

The Memorandum of Intent, signed Tuesday with President John Dramani Mahama alongside Ministers of Energy and Finance, positions Ghana to potentially double current production from Eni’s operations through expanded capacity at the Offshore Cape Three Points project and development of newly commercial discoveries.

The Eban-Akoma complex holds estimated reserves of “between 500 and 700 million barrels of oil equivalent”, representing Ghana’s largest offshore discovery in recent years and potentially transforming the country’s energy sector economics through massive new production capacity.

Eni currently produces approximately 34,000 barrels of oil equivalent daily through its 44.4% stake in OCTP, alongside partners Vitol with 35.6% and Ghana National Petroleum Corporation holding 20%. The new agreement could effectively double this output through enhanced production capacity and accelerated field development.

Since 2018, OCTP has delivered “reliable, affordable, and low-impact energy access for Ghanaians” while supplying approximately 70% of Ghana’s gas needs for power generation, making the partnership’s expansion strategically critical for national energy security.

The Eban-Akoma discovery “lies adjacent to Eni’s existing Sankofa production hub”, enabling cost-effective development through existing infrastructure that could accelerate time-to-market and reduce development costs significantly compared to standalone field developments.

The collaboration extends beyond production increases to encompass comprehensive sustainability initiatives, with Eni and partners committing to expanded social investment programs that have already benefited over 10,000 Ghanaians through more than $10 million in education, health, clean water, and economic empowerment projects.

The agreement’s timing proves particularly significant as Ghana seeks to maximize oil and gas revenues while transitioning toward sustainable energy systems. The partnership promises to balance immediate production increases with long-term environmental and social responsibility commitments that align with global energy transition trends.

Combined reserves between “the Sankofa field and the Eban-Akoma complex is now in excess of 1.1 billion barrels of oil equivalent”, positioning Eni’s Ghana operations among the most significant offshore developments in West Africa and establishing substantial long-term production potential.

The development phase for Eban-Akoma follows Eni’s July 2025 Declaration of Commerciality submission, which confirmed the field’s viability after extensive appraisal activities. The fields “are located within the Offshore Cape Three Points (OCTP) Block, where Eni has been a leading operator since 2009”.

Industry observers note that the partnership arrives as Ghana’s upstream petroleum sector shows clear signs of resurgence, with multiple operators expanding activities and extending licenses. The Eni agreement represents the most substantial expansion commitment, potentially establishing Ghana as a regional production hub.

For Ghana’s economy, the expanded production capacity promises significant revenue increases through enhanced oil and gas exports, while domestic gas supply improvements could reduce energy costs and improve power generation reliability. The sustainability components address growing pressure for responsible resource extraction that benefits local communities.

The memorandum includes exploration opportunities and potential new development phases that could extend production timelines well beyond initial Eban-Akoma development. This long-term vision positions Eni as a committed partner in Ghana’s energy sector transformation rather than simply a short-term extraction operator.

Eni’s enhanced commitment reflects broader confidence in Ghana’s regulatory environment and business climate under the current administration. The company’s willingness to expand operations and commit additional resources suggests positive expectations for policy stability and partnership cooperation.

The social investment expansion includes specific support for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises across Ghana, addressing economic diversification goals while ensuring local communities benefit directly from resource extraction activities. This approach aligns with international best practices for sustainable resource development.

As Ghana implements the partnership, success will depend on effective coordination between government agencies, regulatory bodies, and international partners to ensure environmental protection standards while maximizing economic benefits. The Eni agreement could serve as a model for future partnerships with other international energy companies seeking African opportunities.