Eni Joint Venture Backs Artisanal Fishing Communities

Eni Ghana, together with Vitol Upstream Ghana Ltd and the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), has launched a livelihood programme targeting more than 1,000 artisanal canoe owners across 14 coastal districts, extending the joint venture’s community investment reach well beyond its core oil and gas operations.

The initiative covers fishing communities in Sekondi-Takoradi, Shama, Cape Coast, Effutu and Mfantseman, with the aim of lifting productivity and incomes in a sector that underpins employment along Ghana’s coastline and contributes substantially to domestic protein supply.

“This program aims to strengthen canoe-based fishing by supplying modern nets and equipment, while enhancing safety at sea,” said Maurizio Pinna, Managing Director of Eni Ghana. “We are also reinforcing awareness on marine biodiversity conservation and providing training in sustainable fishing practices, safety and business management.”

Beneficiaries will receive updated gear including multifilament nets, weaving threads, buoys, lead weights and dragging ropes, all calibrated to meet standards set by the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA). The programme is designed to account for varying fishing practices and conditions across the communities it serves.

The structural gaps the initiative targets, including ageing nets, outdated engines and unsafe towing equipment, have long constrained output and elevated risk for small-scale operators. The emphasis on equipment modernisation and safety training is expected to improve efficiency while reducing incidents at sea.

The programme is aligned with environmental and social benchmarks set by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and meets Ghana’s local content requirements in the petroleum sector, which mandate linkages between extractive activities and domestic economic development.

Eni has operated in Ghana since 2009 and leads the Offshore Cape Three Points (OCTP) project with a 44.4 percent stake, alongside Vitol at 35.6 percent and GNPC at 20 percent. The joint venture has previously invested in community water and sanitation, health infrastructure, education and skills training in areas within its operational footprint.

The fishing support initiative marks a broader expansion of that community-linked model into coastal livelihood sectors beyond the immediate OCTP project area, reinforcing a strategy of embedding oil and gas operations within local value chains.