Eni Ghana Wins Upstream Company Award as OCTP Project Powers National Energy Supply

Eni Ghana, a subsidiary of the global energy company Eni, has secured top honors at the Ghana Energy Awards, with both the company and its Managing Director Maurizio Pinna recognized for contributions to the country’s upstream oil and gas development and energy transition efforts.

At the awards ceremony in Accra, Eni Ghana was named Upstream Company of the Year while Managing Director Maurizio Pinna received the CEO of the Year award. The annual event celebrates excellence across Ghana’s energy value chain, from petroleum and power generation to renewables and energy efficiency.

The Energy Media Group organized this year’s event in partnership with the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition under the theme Repositioning the Energy Sector as a Pillar of National Development.

Eni Ghana’s upstream operations center on the Offshore Cape Three Points (OCTP) project, which has become a cornerstone of the country’s energy infrastructure. The OCTP project currently supplies approximately 65 percent of Ghana’s energy demand, making it one of the most critical contributors to national energy security.

Operational since August 2018, the project has steadily increased gas output from 210 million standard cubic feet per day to its current milestone of 270 MMSCFD achieved in July 2025. The expansion resulted from a major upgrade of the Non Associated Gas system completed by Eni Ghana and its partners Vitol and Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).

Since 2018, the OCTP project has produced over 107 million barrels of oil and 480 billion standard cubic feet of gas, helping to meet approximately 70 percent of the country’s gas demand for power generation.

The extraction of non associated gas offers environmental benefits by allowing Ghana to power new plants with cleaner fuel, minimize crude oil dependence, and eliminate fugitive methane emissions. These factors support the country’s lower carbon transition efforts.

Eni operates the OCTP project with a 44.4 percent stake in partnership with Vitol holding 35.6 percent and GNPC holding 20 percent. The company and its partners also hold interests in the Cape Three Points Block 4, where new wells are being developed using existing infrastructure to maximize efficiency and reduce development costs.

Eni’s social investment programs form a core component of its operational model in Ghana. The company has implemented initiatives supporting local micro enterprises, improving access to water, education and healthcare, and promoting improved cookstoves to reduce wood and charcoal consumption across communities. These efforts aim to mitigate deforestation while improving public health.

In September 2025, Eni, Vitol and GNPC signed a Memorandum of Intent with the Government of Ghana in the presence of President John Dramani Mahama. The agreement targets increased oil and gas production alongside new sustainable initiatives through a comprehensive and integrated investment plan.

The partnership agreement evaluates potential increases in OCTP production capacity through synergies between offshore and onshore upgrades to meet Ghana’s growing domestic energy demand. The collaboration also focuses on exploration activities and potential development of the Eban Akoma field in Cape Three Points Block 4, which following a declaration of commerciality announced in July 2025 is set to become a new source of supply.

Eni has maintained a presence in Ghana since 2009 with offshore hydrocarbon exploration and production activities generating equity production of around 34,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

The awards recognition underscores Eni Ghana’s operational excellence and strategic role in shaping Ghana’s energy sector. Industry observers view the honors as reflecting confidence in the company’s long term commitment to reliability, environmental responsibility and national development objectives.