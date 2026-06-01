Engineers Call for Overhaul of Ghana’s Drainage Systems

The Ghana Institution of Engineering (GhIE) has urged government to overhaul national stormwater policies, warning that ageing drainage systems can no longer shield Accra and other cities from worsening floods.

In a new policy brief, the Institution argued that Ghana’s reliance on centralised, conveyance based drainage has reached its limit. Rapid urban growth, heavy paving, poor waste management, and more intense rainfall have pushed existing networks beyond capacity.

The engineers said flooding in Accra has shifted from a seasonal nuisance to a structural crisis. They noted that floods now strike even after modest rainfall, signalling problems that run deeper than climate change alone.

Solid waste clogs many drains and slashes their hydraulic capacity, the brief stated. Persistent constraints within the Odaw-Korle drainage system also continue to trigger floods across parts of the capital.

GhIE blamed fragmented governance for much of the failure. Responsibility for drainage spreads across several agencies, and administrative boundaries rarely match natural drainage basins, which frustrates coordinated, catchment wide planning.

To fix this, the Institution wants Ghana to embrace decentralised, nature based systems that copy natural water flows. It recommended permeable pavements, bioswales, rain gardens, green roofs, detention and infiltration facilities, riparian buffers, and rainwater harvesting.

The engineers also proposed a National Post Development Runoff Control Policy to stop new projects from generating more runoff than the land produced before construction. They further called for a National Rainwater Harvesting Policy, tougher land use enforcement, catchment based planning units, protected waterway buffers, and stronger private sector involvement in green infrastructure.

Such reforms, GhIE said, could cut flood frequency, improve water quality, lower long term infrastructure costs, create green jobs, and strengthen the country’s climate resilience.

The brief delivered a blunt verdict on the path ahead. “The time for policy reform is now,” it concluded.

The proposals echo global best practice in sustainable urban drainage and support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 6 on clean water and sanitation and SDG 11 on sustainable cities.