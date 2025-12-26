Engineers and Planners Supports Disability Groups with Donations

Engineers and Planners Corporate Ltd has donated food items to the Disabled Christian Fellowship International and the Accra Rehabilitation Centre as part of Christmas outreach efforts. The presentation took place on Wednesday, December 24, 2025.

The company, led by Ibrahim Mahama, provided 100 bags of rice, 20 cartons of corned beef, 20 cartons of mackerel, and 20 cartons of cooking oil to support persons with disabilities during the festive season.

Francis Adjetey Sowah, Executive Director of the Disabled Christian Fellowship International and immediate past President of the Amputee Football Federation of Africa (AFFA), received the items on behalf of beneficiaries. He expressed deep appreciation for the gesture, particularly highlighting Ibrahim Mahama’s consistent generosity.

“For him to remember persons with disabilities at this crucial period of joy and merriment is commendable and should be emulated, more so because of their vulnerability,” Sowah stated. He noted that many persons with disabilities struggle to access essential commodities during festive celebrations.

Sowah described the donation as providing hope and reinforcing a sense of inclusivity for the disability community. He said the gesture would remain memorable for beneficiaries who often feel overlooked during holiday celebrations.

Rafiq Mahama, representing Engineers and Planners, presented the items on behalf of his brother and the company. He expressed enthusiasm about the timing of the donation and revealed that the organisation is planning capacity building initiatives and innovative programmes for the disability community in the near future.

The ceremony drew attendance from key figures in Ghana’s disability advocacy sector. Seth Dzidzornu, Centre Manager of the Accra Rehabilitation Centre, attended alongside his management team. Elvis Alipui and James Borteye of the Ghana Society of the Physically Disabled also participated, along with other members of the disability community.

Engineers and Planners Corporate Ltd has maintained a reputation for supporting vulnerable groups across Ghana. The company’s Christmas donation reflects ongoing efforts to include persons with disabilities in national development and social welfare initiatives.

The Disabled Christian Fellowship International works to promote the rights and welfare of Christians with disabilities, while the Accra Rehabilitation Centre provides essential services to persons requiring physical rehabilitation and support.

Both organisations serve critical roles in supporting Ghana’s disability community, which continues to face accessibility challenges and limited access to resources. Corporate donations like this help bridge gaps in support systems, particularly during periods when household expenses increase.

The beneficiaries expressed hope that more corporate entities and individuals would follow Engineers and Planners’ example by extending support to marginalised groups, especially during festive seasons when the cost of living rises significantly.