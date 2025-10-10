Engineering Firm Offers R375,000 in Student Essay Prizes

Knight Piésold Southern Africa has launched its 2025 Bokamoso Creative Essay Competition, inviting Grade 10 and 11 learners from Gauteng public schools to share their ideas on engineering sustainable solutions for South Africa’s future.

The competition, which distributes R375,000 in combined prizes to winning students and their schools, asks young people to explore how innovation can address challenges ranging from clean water access to digital equity. This year’s theme, “Innovating for Impact: How Young Minds Can Engineer a Sustainable South Africa,” encourages learners to propose practical solutions grounded in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Knight Piésold, which describes itself as South Africa’s oldest consulting engineering firm, first introduced the Bokamoso programme in 2019 as part of its corporate social investment strategy. The competition was revived in 2024 after a pause and returns this year with an expanded focus on Gauteng province schools.

Vishal Haripersad, Regional Manager at Knight Piésold Southern Africa, said the initiative aims to cultivate critical thinking and creativity among young people while recognizing schools’ role in nurturing future engineers, scientists and leaders. The competition operates in collaboration with the Gauteng Department of Education.

Learners from no fee or partially subsidised public high schools can participate. Essays were written during August 2025, with judging completed in September. Winners will be announced at a ceremony on October 15 at a Johannesburg venue.

The prize structure splits awards between individual students and their schools. First place brings R8,500 for the winning learner and R125,000 for their school. Second through fifth place winners receive between R2,000 and R6,500, while their schools get grants ranging from R25,000 to R85,000.

Schools can apply their prize money toward infrastructure improvements such as classroom refurbishments, library development, STEM laboratory resources or sanitation upgrades. Knight Piésold works with schools and the Department of Education to determine how funds will be used.

The competition asks learners to consider pressing issues including access to clean water and reliable energy, infrastructure development, waste management, and education equity. By framing these challenges through an engineering lens, the programme encourages students to see themselves as potential problem solvers rather than passive observers of social challenges.

Knight Piésold’s broader Bokamoso programme has previously included job shadowing opportunities, mentorship for high school learners, infrastructure upgrades at schools, Mandela Day classroom makeovers, STEM outreach workshops and bursaries for students pursuing engineering and environmental science degrees.

The company operates as a global consulting firm providing specialist services to mining, power, water resources and infrastructure industries. Its South African operations include 11 offices across the region, connected to a worldwide network.

Founded in 1921 by Dr. FE Kanthack, Knight Piésold has built expertise in areas including dam engineering, hydropower, geological and geotechnical engineering, and environmental services. The firm works with engineering companies, municipalities, government departments and private sector clients.

The essay competition reflects growing recognition that South Africa’s technical skills pipeline needs strengthening. Youth unemployment remains high, while engineering and scientific fields face skills shortages. Initiatives like Bokamoso attempt to address this gap by exposing young people to STEM careers early.

Whether essay competitions translate into sustained interest in engineering careers depends on multiple factors, including the quality of maths and science education, availability of university places, funding for tertiary education, and job market conditions. The competition offers one entry point, though participants face a long path from high school essay to professional engineering career.

For schools receiving infrastructure grants, the immediate impact may be more tangible. Funding for laboratory equipment, library resources or facility upgrades can improve learning conditions for entire student populations, not just competition winners.

The October 15 prize giving ceremony will run from 11:30 to 14:00, with media invited to attend. Knight Piésold has not disclosed how many schools participated in this year’s competition or how many essays were submitted.