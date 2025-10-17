Engineering Council Chair Stresses Need for Professional Standards

Ghana’s engineering sector is being called to reinforce its commitment to professionalism and safety. The Chairman of the Engineering Council Board, Dr. Sitsofe David Addo, emphasized this during the inauguration of new technical committees in Accra.

He argued that strict ethics, continuous learning, and quality control are non-negotiable for maintaining public trust. “High professional standards are critical for engineers,” Addo stated, linking them directly to public safety and reliability.

The newly formed committees will help regulate practitioners and ensure compliance with both local and international codes. Dr. Addo sees this as a key step in preventing failures that could risk public or environmental harm.

Committee members were appointed under the Engineering Council Act and will serve a term determined by the board. The council hopes this move will bolster national development through improved engineering practices.