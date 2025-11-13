Admonition to the Ghana Armed Forces

A call to the Legal and Public Relations Directorates

In the aftermath of the August 6, 2025, helicopter crash, public discourse has shifted from grief to accountability. Among the voices shaping this discourse is Dr. Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, a member of the New Patriotic Party’s communications team, who advised bereaved families to consider legal action against the Government of Ghana and the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) for negligence. His statement, though civic in nature, carries institutional implications. It is a reminder that the Armed Forces must not only operate with precision but also uphold the protocols that govern its engagements—especially those involving persons not subject to the military code of service discipline.

Let this article be formally captured and disseminated by:

– The Legal Directorate: To reaffirm the statutory and doctrinal basis for indemnity enforcement, civilian authorization, and institutional liability.

– The Public Relations Directorate: To educate, inform, and remind all personnel—uniformed and civilian—of the conventional and operational protocols that govern public engagement and equipment deployment.

Together, these directorates serve as the custodians of lawful conduct and institutional clarity.

The Sanctity of Military Accoutrements

Military accoutrements—whether aircraft, vehicles, weapons, or ceremonial gear—are not mere instruments of war. They are extensions of command, symbols of sovereignty, and vessels of national duty. Their deployment must be governed by strict operational protocols, continuous maintenance, and documented authorization. Any lapse in their handling is not just a technical failure, it is a breach of conventional trust and institutional integrity.

The Armed Forces must ensure that:

– Every piece of equipment is inspected and cleared before use.

– Only certified personnel operate or supervise military assets.

– All deployments are logged, reviewed, and archived.

These measures are not bureaucratic—they are procedures. They preserve the dignity of the Forces and protect the lives entrusted to their command.

Civilian Engagement and the Indemnity Code

The Ghana Armed Forces operate under a distinct code of service discipline. Civilians, by definition, are not subject to this code. Therefore, any engagement involving nonmilitary persons must be preceded by formal authorization and indemnity documentation. This requirement is not optional—it is conventional law.

The indemnity code serves as a safety valve. It protects the institution from legal exposure and ensures that every engagement is lawful. It must be invoked before action, not after incident. It must be enforced consistently, not selectively.

Commanders bear the responsibility to:

– Ensure that authorization forms are completed and countersigned.

– Verify that indemnity protocols are followed in every civilian transaction.

– Archive all documentation for institutional memory and legal clarity.

The Ethics of Public Commentary and Institutional Response

Dr. Boakye-Danquah’s statement advising families to sue the Armed Forces is a civic expression of grief and accountability. However, such language—especially when spoken from platforms of influence, can galvanize sentiments that were previously dormant. It can induce litigation not from malice, but from suggestion. Therefore, the Armed Forces must respond not with defensiveness, but with discipline.

This admonition is not a rejection of civic rights. It is a reaffirmation of military duty. It calls the Forces to be up and doing—not to escape litigation, but to embody the law that shields them. It affirms that what is expected must be done, and what is done must be lawful.

Conclusion

Let this essay be archived in the regimental scrolls and disseminated across all directorates:

“Where accoutrements are deployed, let discipline preside. Where civilians are engaged, let indemnity be enforced. For the dignity of the Forces lies not in silence, but in lawful remembrance.”

This is the path of conventional integrity. This is the breath of regimental life.

Author: Nana Akwah

Retired Regimental Sergeant Major (WO1), Ghana Armed Forces