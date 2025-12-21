Energy Think Tank Raises Concerns Over Management of Ghana Oil Blocks

The Africa Centre for Energy Policy has questioned the management of Ghana’s upstream petroleum sector, alleging oil exploration companies maintain dormant blocks through extensions that may violate Petroleum Agreement terms and undermine sector development.

Executive Director Ben Boakye stated during a recent policy discussion that most contracted oil blocks have seen minimal exploration activity despite fiscal incentives and multiple extensions granted over years. The organization claims extensions are granted through political channels rather than following strict contractual procedures.

According to ACEP, Petroleum Agreements contain clear timelines and financial obligations requiring companies to account for and spend budgeted work programmes or pay unspent balances to Ghana National Petroleum Corporation before receiving extensions. Boakye alleges these financial conditions are often ignored in practice.

The think tank argues arrangements have yielded limited progress in expanding Ghana’s oil reserves while locking valuable national resources in inactive concessions. ACEP warns this undermines investor discipline, regulatory credibility and long term sector development.

Companies holding acreage indefinitely without exploration delay new entrants who may be better positioned to invest and deliver production, according to the organization. This weakens Ghana’s bargaining power as global capital for fossil fuel exploration becomes increasingly selective.

Ghana’s crude oil production declined from 71.44 million barrels in 2019 to 48.25 million barrels in 2023, representing an average annual decrease of 9.2 percent over four years. No new Petroleum Agreement has been signed since 2018, according to Public Interest and Accountability Committee documentation.

Energy Minister John Jinapor announced in November 2025 that government plans to cancel underperforming petroleum agreements. The measure aims to liberate dormant blocks and create space for companies prepared to invest in exploration and production activities.

Government formed a Legislative Review Committee to examine the Petroleum Exploration and Production Act 2016 and related policies. The review will assess fiscal terms for frontier areas including deep water zones and the Eastern and Keta basins.

ACEP previously criticized government proposals for Ghana National Petroleum Corporation to acquire Springfield Exploration and Production’s interest in the West Cape Three Points Block 2. Boakye argued the oil block belongs to the state and should be reclaimed, not purchased, following Springfield’s alleged failure to meet contractual obligations.

The Petroleum Commission stated Springfield’s appraisal claims were incorrect and the company has not provided complete raw data required for conclusive evaluation. Springfield and Explorco attempted to value the asset between 433 million and 1.1 billion dollars earlier in 2025.

ACEP calls for stricter enforcement of Petroleum Agreements, greater transparency in extension approvals and depoliticization of decision making in the upstream sector. The organization argues restoring credibility to Ghana’s petroleum governance framework is essential to attract serious investors and maximize value from remaining hydrocarbon resources.