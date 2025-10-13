Energy Sector Bleeding Budget Meant for Health and Education

Ghana’s chronic energy sector inefficiencies aren’t just causing power outages and mounting debt. They’re quietly strangling funding for agriculture, healthcare, education, and infrastructure as the government diverts millions to plug holes in a system that should pay for itself.

Dr. Charles Gyamfi, Policy Lead for Climate Change and Energy Transition at the Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP), painted this stark picture at a recent Civil Society Forum on Indebtedness and Energy Security. His message was clear: the country is spending limited resources to essentially fund the power sector’s failures, money that could otherwise drive economic growth through investment in other critical areas.

The evidence sits right there in Ghana’s budget allocations. Significant resources flow to the energy sector while other vital sectors receive what Gyamfi describes as meager portions. It’s a pattern that’s become increasingly difficult to ignore as energy sector debt reached $3.1 billion as of March 2025.

Here’s how the dysfunction works. Consumer tariffs should theoretically cover all necessary costs, including generation, distribution, transmission, and fuel. But due to under-recovery, technical and commercial losses, corruption, and other inefficiencies, the revenues fall short. That shortfall becomes the government’s problem, which means it becomes every Ghanaian’s problem.

“Typically, your tariffs are supposed to pay for generation for distribution for transmission, and even fuel. When it is not able due to inefficiencies, the government has to pay, and that means that the budget has to suffer,” Gyamfi explained.

The real damage shows up when you compare budget allocations. Capital expenditure for social sectors like agriculture, gender issues, roads, education, and health receives very small portions compared to what’s being budgeted to deal with power sector shortfalls. That’s not just an accounting problem; it’s a development crisis playing out in slow motion.

“The more you spend on power sector shortfalls, the more you forego other interventions in the other social sectors,” Gyamfi noted. It’s a zero-sum game where every cedi spent propping up an inefficient energy system is a cedi not building schools, equipping hospitals, or supporting farmers.

This creates a vicious cycle. Ghana gets trapped where energy inefficiency undermines fiscal space for other priorities, which in turn limits the country’s ability to develop the economic capacity that might help address energy challenges. Meanwhile, the Electricity Company of Ghana faces debts reaching GH¢68 billion, with inefficiencies in revenue collection, poor metering systems, and electricity theft worsening its liquidity crisis.

The expert’s perspective reinforces what international financial institutions have been saying. Both the IMF and World Bank have called for reforms to improve transparency, reduce losses, and ensure the energy sector funds itself sustainably. These debts eventually fall back on taxpayers through budget reallocations, cuts in social spending, or inflationary pressures.

What’s particularly frustrating is that this isn’t inevitable. Other countries have successfully reformed their energy sectors to become self-sustaining. Ghana’s situation results from specific policy failures, weak enforcement of regulations, inadequate investment in infrastructure, and insufficient political will to tackle vested interests that benefit from the current chaos.

The question isn’t whether Ghana can afford to fix its energy sector. It’s whether the country can afford not to. Every year this continues, schools that could have been built remain unbuilt, hospitals that could have been equipped remain undersupplied, and agricultural programs that could have boosted food security remain underfunded.

For ordinary Ghanaians, this manifests in multiple ways. You might pay your electricity bill faithfully, but you’re also paying through reduced government services because tax revenue gets diverted to cover energy sector losses. You’re essentially paying twice: once as a consumer, and again as a taxpayer subsidizing an inefficient system.

The solution requires political courage to implement cost-reflective tariffs, crack down on electricity theft, modernize metering systems, and hold power sector entities accountable for their performance. It means accepting short-term discomfort for long-term sustainability. Whether Ghana’s political leadership is ready to make those difficult choices remains the critical question, because the alternative is watching other vital sectors slowly suffocate while the energy sector continues consuming resources it shouldn’t need.