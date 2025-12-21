Energy News Africa Founder Michael Creg Afful Earns MSc in Energy Economics From GIMPA

The Executive Director of Energy News Africa Limited, one of Africa’s leading energy sector news platforms, Mr Michael Creg Afful, has graduated from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) with a Master of Science (MSc) degree in Energy Economics.

The degree was conferred during GIMPA’s 25th Congregation on Friday, December 19, 2025, held under the theme “From Heritage to Creative Futures: Reimagining Development through Creative Education and Enterprise.”

The colourful and memorable graduation ceremony was marked by joy and celebration as Mr Afful achieved his long-held ambition of earning a postgraduate degree from the premier institution, widely regarded as a Centre of Excellence.

Mr Afful began his professional journey in 2006 as a freelance contributor to the letters column of the state-owned Daily Graphic. His passion for writing influenced his decision to pursue formal training in journalism in 2007 at the then School of Professional Studies.

In 2018, he enrolled at the African University of Communications and Business (AUCB), formerly the African University College of Communications (AUCC), where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication Studies, with a specialisation in Strategic Communication.

Prior to his enrolment at AUCB, Mr Afful had developed a strong interest in energy reporting, which later led to the founding of Energy News Africa Limited.

Through the platform, he has contributed to shaping Africa’s energy sector narrative by publishing accurate, credible, and timely energy news across the continent and beyond.

Despite having no formal background in energy or related disciplines, Mr Afful, driven by ambition and professional curiosity, enrolled at GIMPA in 2023 to pursue an MSc in Energy Economics, with the aim of deepening his expertise and broadening his understanding of the energy sector.

Mr Afful has authored several articles addressing critical issues in the energy sector.

His most recent publication, “Why Road Accidents Are Deadlier Than Nuclear Power Plants,” has attracted significant attention for its insightful analysis.

Aside from reporting on energy, Michael is also the Head Pastor of ICGC Freedom Temple in Gbetsile, near Michel Camp, in the Kpone Katamanso Municipality.