Energy Ministry Pledges Stable Power Supply Throughout Christmas

The Ministry of Energy and Green Transition has assured Ghanaians of sustained stable electricity supply throughout the Christmas period and beyond. Richmond Rockson, Head of Communication at the Ministry, stated that the ministry is working closely with relevant agencies in the energy sector to sustain stable power supply during the Christmas period and beyond, a target the sector has largely maintained throughout 2025.

The assurance comes as the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) commenced tie in and test run activities to connect the newly completed AKSA Anwomaso Power Plant to the national electricity transmission grid. Once fully integrated into the grid, the AKSA Anwomaso Power Plant is expected to add about 141 megawatts of power to the national system.

The integration forms part of ongoing system enhancement works aimed at expanding power generation capacity and improving supply reliability nationwide. The additional capacity is expected to boost electricity supply for households, businesses and industries, particularly in the middle belt and other parts of the country.

The Ministry warned that brief and temporary interruptions could occur during the tie in and testing process but emphasized that these are closely managed to ensure safe and reliable operations. The ministry explained that the exercise is being carried out in the national interest with a long term focus on improving system resilience and service delivery.

Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh had earlier assured the public of stable power supply in December despite record peak generation demand of approximately 4,300 megawatts, a record breaking figure that highlights the growing pressure on the nation’s energy infrastructure. Speaking at a ministry organised health walk on Saturday, December 20, 2025, Dr. Jinapor acknowledged the huge increase in energy consumption presents a challenge but allayed fears of a return to power instability.

Rockson revealed that 200 new transformers have already been procured to tackle localised outages, while major strides have been made in restructuring Power Purchase Agreements to enhance competitiveness, with all PPAs now being awarded through competitive tendering as required by L.I. 258. The Ministry has successfully renegotiated several existing PPAs, leading to savings of over 300 million dollars.

Ghana’s power system recorded a coincident peak demand of 3,952 megawatts on December 19, 2024, representing an increase of 334 megawatts or 9.2 percent over the 2023 coincident peak. The projected Ghana system peak demand for 2025 is 4,338 megawatts, representing an increase of 386 megawatts over the 2024 peak demand and a growth rate of 9.8 percent.

The ministry reiterated its commitment to long term system stability and improved service delivery as part of ongoing efforts to enhance Ghana’s energy infrastructure and support the nation’s economic development.