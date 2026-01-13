Energy Ministry Assures Kumasi Blackout Was Minor Technical Fault

The Ministry of Energy and Green Transition has assured residents of Kumasi and its environs that the power outage experienced on Sunday evening was a minor technical fault that was swiftly resolved and does not signal a return to load shedding.

Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show on Tuesday, January 13, the Ministry’s Spokesperson and Head of Communications, Richmond Rockson, said the outage was caused by a system trip involving one of the power generation units upstream of the distribution network.

According to him, the incident occurred between 7:00pm and 8:00pm and was fully resolved by 8:29pm, restoring power to all affected areas in Greater Kumasi.

“Once you are using machines, some of these trips are expected. The most important thing is that there was a swift response. By 8:29pm, power had been restored to the entire Kumasi,” Rockson said, apologizing to consumers for the inconvenience.

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) had earlier stated in a notice that the widespread power outage across parts of the Ashanti Region, including Greater Kumasi, was caused by a technical problem originating upstream of its distribution network. The blackout affected homes, businesses and major road intersections, leaving traffic lights non functional and compounding heat related discomfort in the city.

The disruption came a day after AKSA Energy announced the successful integration of its 141 megawatt Anwomaso Power Plant into Ghana’s national transmission grid. It was not immediately clear whether the outage was linked to the integration process.

Rockson stressed that Ghana has not been shedding load since April 2025, noting that the government inherited an energy sector that was shedding over 700 megawatts of power daily at the end of 2024.

“To put 700 megawatts in perspective, that is almost three times the capacity of the Ameri power plant. Within four to five months, we turned that around to zero megawatts of load shedding, and we’ve sustained that,” he said.

Responding to public debate over the government’s announcement of a $1.47 billion payment towards energy sector debts, Rockson defended the move, describing it as a necessary intervention in a severely distressed sector.

He said the government inherited over $2 billion in arrears owed to Independent Power Producers (IPPs), unpaid fuel suppliers, mounting ECG debts, technical losses of about 40 percent, and the suspension of a $500 million World Bank Partial Risk Guarantee due to non payment for gas.

“When we took office, we had virtually no liquid fuel for our thermal plants, IPPs were owed billions, ECG’s debt stood at over GH¢80 billion, and the World Bank guarantee had been drawn down,” he explained.

Rockson said the $500 million World Bank guarantee, now fully restored at a total cost of $597 million including interest, has been completely settled, while invoices owed to ENI and Vitol for gas supply have also been fully paid.

He added that government is now current with monthly payments to IPPs and has already paid $392 million towards legacy debts, a move he said has boosted investor confidence in Ghana’s power sector.

According to the Ministry of Finance statement released on Monday, January 12, 2026, the payments were made between January and December 2025 under the leadership of President John Dramani Mahama, following years of accumulated arrears that had pushed the energy sector to the brink of financial collapse.

The Independent Power Generators confirmed the government’s debt settlement in a statement, noting that the intervention demonstrates full commitment to resolving inherited structural challenges that have plagued the sector for years.

Addressing comparisons with payments made by the previous administration, Rockson argued that the recent Finance Ministry statement did not capture all energy related expenditures, including payments to state institutions and fuel suppliers, which he said are ongoing and recurring obligations.

“What matters is commitment and consistency. Power generation will always come with invoices. The question is whether government is committed to settling them, and this government is doing exactly that,” he said.

He also pointed to improved revenue collection by the Electricity Company of Ghana, noting a 90 percent increase in collections following reforms to the Cash Waterfall Mechanism, which he said had previously been mismanaged.

“As of the third quarter of 2025, nearly GH¢13 billion had been paid through the Cash Waterfall Mechanism, compared to about GH¢6 billion in the whole of 2024,” he noted.

Rockson also disclosed that ECG has undergone significant operational restructuring, resulting in a dramatic cut in expenditure. “Last year, ECG spent about 9 billion cedis, but this year that figure has been reduced to 2 billion, allowing the company to redirect funds to core operational needs such as maintenance and material procurement,” he stated.

The Ministry Spokesperson revealed that 200 new transformers have already been procured to tackle localized outages, while major strides have been made in restructuring Power Purchase Agreements to enhance competitiveness. “All PPAs are now being awarded through competitive tendering as required by L.I. 258. The Ministry has successfully renegotiated several existing PPAs, leading to savings of over 300 million dollars,” Rockson said.

Rockson maintained that the government’s actions demonstrate fiscal discipline and a clear plan to stabilize the energy sector, insisting that the Kumasi outage was a one off technical incident and not a systemic failure.

“There is no cause for panic. Power remains stable, and the progress we’ve made will continue,” he assured.