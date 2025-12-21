Energy Minister Pledges Stable Power Supply as Grid Hits Record Demand

Energy and Green Transition Minister Dr John Abdulai Jinapor assured Ghanaians of stable power supply during the festive period despite the national grid reaching a record peak demand of approximately 4,300 megawatts, marking an all time high for energy consumption.

The Minister addressed participants at a health walk organized by the Ministry on Saturday, December 20, 2025, in collaboration with its agencies under the theme Recharge, Refocus and Reconnect. Ghana Grid Company recorded the unprecedented generation peak as commercial and residential activity intensifies during the Christmas season.

Dr Jinapor acknowledged the technical strain current demand places on the system. He stated the Ministry and allied agencies would double efforts to ensure reliable power supply through managing immediate grid pressure, strengthening petroleum sector production and rolling out renewable energy projects to reduce long term burden on the national system.

The Minister made a specific appeal to legal professionals from the Ministry and agencies including Volta River Authority and Electricity Company of Ghana. He emphasized their role in contract reviews and negotiations to protect national interests in energy sector agreements.

The health walk saw participation from legal staff across the Ministry and its agencies. Dr Jinapor praised the initiative for promoting networking and well being among energy workers, proposing it become a quarterly sector wide event to foster better interaction in the high pressure environment of managing national grid operations.

Ghana maintained stable power supply for several months in 2025 with no load shedding episodes. The Minister previously stated during a ministerial retreat in Takoradi that the country hit a new peak demand exceeding 4,100 megawatts with eight months of uninterrupted electricity supply.

Dr Jinapor assumed office in January 2025 when the power sector faced a generation deficit exceeding 700 megawatts with inadequate fuel supply for thermal plants. The sector also experienced declining crude oil production from approximately 71 million barrels to below 40 million barrels within five years.

The Ministry outlined 2026 priorities including ensuring stable, reliable and affordable electricity, strengthening transmission and distribution infrastructure, and expanding generation capacity to meet growing energy demand. Plans include accelerating renewable energy deployment as part of the green transition agenda and revitalizing upstream petroleum activities.

Ghana currently registers the highest number of electric vehicles on African roads. The government approved electric vehicles for all Ministers with plans to extend this to Chief Executives, implementing a phased strategy to make electric vehicles more accessible and affordable for public servants powered by solar energy.

The Ministry aims to connect 150 off grid communities with solar solutions and deploy all in one solar street lights to reduce nighttime peak energy demand by 300 megawatts. These initiatives form part of efforts to reduce pressure on the national grid while advancing sustainable energy objectives.