Energy Minister Inspects Newly Integrated AKSA Ahwomaso Power Plant

Energy and Green Transition Minister John Abdulai Jinapor has inspected the AKSA Ahwomaso Power Plant following successful completion of its integration into the national transmission grid, marking a significant boost to Ghana’s electricity generation capacity.

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) completed the final technical connection on January 10, 2026, allowing the facility to supply power directly into the national transmission network. The inspection forms part of government efforts to supervise the integration of new power generation facilities as part of broader measures to enhance electricity supply reliability and energy security.

The AKSA Ahwomaso Power Plant now contributes approximately 141 megawatts (MW) to the national grid, providing a significant boost to power supply for households, businesses and industries, particularly within the middle belt and surrounding areas. Addressing officials during the inspection, Jinapor described the grid connection as a major milestone in the government’s agenda to expand generation capacity and stabilize the country’s power system.

Jinapor stated that the grid connection represents a major milestone in expanding generation capacity and stabilizing Ghana’s power system, according to officials present at the inspection.

Integration of the AKSA Ahwomaso Power Plant began in December 2025 after extensive preparatory works and test runs. The plant comprises three generation units which were activated in phases to ensure system stability and smooth synchronization with the grid. The first unit was commissioned in late December, with the remaining units brought on stream sequentially as technical assessments were concluded.

Located at the Anwomaso power hub near Kumasi, the plant holds strategic importance for Ghana’s transmission architecture. Its position helps reduce technical losses associated with transmitting power over long distances from coastal generation centres to inland regions. GRIDCo was responsible for the technical aspects of the integration and transmission readiness, while the ministry provided oversight to ensure alignment with national energy priorities.

Officials from the ministry have described the collaboration as effective and timely, noting that the project moved from test runs to full integration within a relatively short period. The Ministry of Energy and Green Transition had announced in late December that GRIDCo had commenced integration activities, cautioning that during the process, some areas might experience brief and temporary power interruptions necessary to ensure electrical safety and system reliability.

Beyond its immediate contribution to power supply, the Ahwomaso plant forms part of a wider national plan to add an average of 374 MW of additional generation capacity annually between 2026 and 2030. This target is aimed at keeping pace with rising demand driven by industrialization, urbanization and the expansion of digital services.

According to the 2025 Electricity Supply Plan for Ghana, existing generation capacity will not be adequate to supply projected demand with the required 18 percent minimum operating reserve margin in the medium term. The plan identified the need to realize additional generation capacity of at least 284 MW by the last quarter of 2025.

Energy planners say that without sustained investment in new capacity, Ghana risks supply constraints that could undermine economic growth and investor confidence. The plan warned that generation deficits would increase from 294 MW in 2026 to 1,871 MW in 2030 without adequate additional generation sources.

The plan noted that the first phases of the AKSA Phase 2 and CENIT Phase 2 projects, as well as the remaining four units totaling 100 MW at Anwomaso Thermal Power Station, were all expected to come online. The successful integration of the AKSA Ahwomaso facility demonstrates progress toward meeting these targets.

As Ghana continues to pursue a balanced energy mix and greener transition pathways, conventional generation projects such as Ahwomaso are being complemented by investments in renewables, grid modernization and demand side management. Jinapor has stressed that the transition will be managed pragmatically, ensuring that reliability and affordability remain central considerations even as the country moves toward cleaner energy sources.

GRIDCo has pushed forward several major infrastructure projects throughout 2025 to enhance transmission capacity. The state transmission utility began procurement for a 161kV Eastern Corridor transmission line aimed at enhancing electricity distribution in the eastern regions. This project forms part of efforts to strengthen the transmission network and reduce supply constraints that can cause localized outages.

Industrial demand from mining, manufacturing and processing facilities represents a significant component of Ghana’s electricity consumption profile. GRIDCo recently recognized AngloGold Ashanti at its 2025 Safety Durbar for outstanding safety collaboration in transmission line operations near mining sites. The transmission utility has emphasized partnerships with major industrial power users to ensure safe operations around high voltage infrastructure.

The successful integration of the AKSA Ahwomaso Power Plant stands as a positive signal of progress in Ghana’s energy sector and a reassurance to consumers and investors alike that steps are being taken to maintain reliable power supply and support economic growth. The completion of this project also reflects the government’s commitment to strengthening the national power system through strategic infrastructure investments.

The Ministry of Energy and Green Transition reaffirmed government commitment to working closely with energy sector stakeholders to ensure stable power supply into 2026 and beyond. The ministry statement emphasized that system enhancement works like the AKSA Ahwomaso plant integration serve long term goals of improving service delivery and ensuring energy security for economic development.

With the plant now operational, attention turns to ensuring optimal performance and maintenance of the facility while continuing work on additional generation projects needed to meet Ghana’s growing electricity demand over the coming years.