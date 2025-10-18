Energy Minister Exposes ECG’s Reckless Procurement Spending Crisis

Energy Minister John Abdulai Jinapor has exposed systematic procurement failures at the Electricity Company of Ghana, revealing that ECG’s spending spiraled wildly beyond budget targets in recent years, leaving the company financially crippled and unable to clear thousands of containers stranded at Ghana’s ports. The revelations underscore what analysts describe as institutional governance breakdown at Ghana’s largest power distributor.

According to Jinapor, ECG’s procurement spending demonstrates a troubling pattern of escalation. In 2022, the company spent GH¢1.3 billion on procurement. The following year, that figure skyrocketed to GH¢8.3 billion despite being budgeted at under GH¢1 billion a 700 percent overspend. By 2024, ECG maintained similarly excessive spending at GH¢8.2 billion. This reckless overexpenditure has severely depleted the company’s financial capacity and contributed to its growing operational crisis.

The procurement mismanagement came to light in January 2025 when newly appointed Energy Minister Jinapor discovered during a routine inspection at Tema Port that 1,357 containers of electrical equipment imported between 2023 and 2024 had gone missing. The containers held critical infrastructure components including cables, transformers, and poles intended for national energy projects. A subsequent investigation revealed only 1,134 containers could be accounted for, with 40 later recovered from a private warehouse in Kpone linked to an Indian businessman.

The disappearance exposed deeper operational dysfunction. The containers, valued at approximately GH¢6 billion, have been described as laying bare a systemic pattern of negligence, mismanagement, and potential corruption that jeopardizes public procurement integrity. ECG’s inability to clear these shipments from port facilities generated substantial financial hemorrhage through demurrage charges and storage fees. Avoidable costs exceeding GH¢909 million resulted from the mishandling of these vital supplies.

Former Power Minister Dr. Kwabena Donkor has attributed the crisis to systemic governance failures within ECG. He questioned how a company with known liquidity constraints would recklessly import materials it couldn’t clear, criticizing ECG’s decision to procure goods through Cost, Insurance, and Freight contracts that left the distributor responsible for clearing shipments at Ghana’s congested ports. He advocated for alternative procurement methods where suppliers handle customs clearance to mitigate financial risks.

The investigation has produced criminal consequences. Fourteen individuals, including port officials and logistics contractors, have been arrested as authorities probe potential theft or fraud. National Security operatives have arrested 14 persons, including 10 Chinese nationals and four Ghanaians, in connection with the container disappearances.

A technical committee report revealed alarming procurement breaches by ECG, including unlawful spending, financial mismanagement, and failure to follow the Public Procurement Act. The committee recommended urgent reforms including a complete overhaul of ECG’s procurement processes, stricter financial oversight, and legal action against those responsible for the breaches.

The procurement crisis represents part of a broader financial collapse affecting the energy sector. The Ministry of Energy accounted for GH¢15.8 billion out of GH¢18.4 billion in total financial irregularities recorded in 2024, with bulk irregularities stemming from contract and procurement breaches. ECG’s financial misreporting and weak internal controls accounted for some of the most alarming breaches, with ECG under-declaring over GH¢2.95 billion in revenue in 2023, reporting just GH¢8.64 billion when it actually collected GH¢11.59 billion.

The institutional dysfunction carries serious fiscal implications for national development. Money diverted to cover energy sector losses represents funds withdrawn from infrastructure projects including road construction and hospital development. Ghana’s accumulated sector debt has reached GH¢80 billion, with the national budget currently allocating GH¢28 billion annually to offset sector deficits, projected to climb to GH¢35 billion in the coming fiscal year.