Energy Group Demands Full Cancellation of Ghana’s Fuel Levy

The Africa Sustainable Energy Centre (ASEC) has called for the complete abolition of Ghana’s proposed GH¢1 per litre fuel levy, dismissing the government’s decision to postpone implementation as insufficient.

The policy suspension, announced following opposition from oil marketers, fails to address core concerns about energy sector governance and consumer burdens, according to the advocacy group.

ASEC’s statement criticized both the government and the Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies (COMAC) for treating the controversial levy as inevitable rather than unnecessary. “Postponing a flawed policy doesn’t constitute reform,” the Centre stated, noting that fuel taxes already account for over 40% of pump prices in Ghana. Economic analysts warn that additional levies could trigger inflationary pressures across multiple sectors, including transport, food production and manufacturing.

The energy policy group attributes Ghana’s persistent energy challenges to systemic inefficiencies, particularly within the state-owned Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG). Rather than implementing new taxes, ASEC recommends comprehensive reforms including enhanced revenue protection through anti-theft measures, full deployment of smart metering technology, and rigorous audits of existing energy levies.

Ghana’s energy sector has faced mounting scrutiny amid recurring power challenges and concerns about fiscal management. The debate over the fuel levy comes as policymakers balance revenue needs against growing public frustration with energy costs. Industry observers note that sustainable solutions will require addressing structural weaknesses rather than relying on consumption taxes that disproportionately affect lower-income citizens.