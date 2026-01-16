Energy Giants Back Libya Summit Signaling Revival of North African Oil Sector

Global energy majors SLB, NESR, and Delta United Group have signed on as Gold Sponsors of the Libya Energy & Economic Summit (LEES) 2026 in Tripoli later this month, signaling rising private sector confidence in Libya’s efforts to expand production, modernize infrastructure, and re establish itself as a competitive destination for global energy investment.

Their participation underscores growing optimism about Libya’s oil and gas sector recovery following years of political instability and production disruptions. Scheduled for January 24 to 26, LEES 2026 will bring together policymakers, National Oil Corporation (NOC) officials, operators, and investors to align strategy and unlock actionable projects across the energy value chain in what organizers describe as the summit’s most ambitious edition yet.

SLB, one of the world’s leading energy technology and oilfield services companies, arrives with decades of experience in drilling, reservoir engineering, and digital oilfield solutions. Its advanced capabilities in real time monitoring, well optimization, and enhanced recovery are closely aligned with Libya’s ambitions to boost output while improving efficiency and operational reliability. The company’s presence at the summit also follows recently signed agreements with Libya’s National Oil Corporation focused on community development initiatives.

SLB has been particularly active in Libya’s energy sector in recent months. The company is deploying advanced drilling, well placement, and production optimization technologies across priority fields while expanding its footprint through new contracts. This includes a milestone agreement to drill three wells in the Nesr and Al Waha fields, reflecting deepening collaboration with the NOC to enhance crude production, modernize operations, and support the country’s long term sustainability goals.

NESR, a global integrated energy services provider with strong roots across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), brings end to end upstream, midstream, and downstream expertise. The company has been expanding its footprint in North Africa, securing production services contracts in Libya and Algeria valued at more than 100 million dollars in August 2025. Its engagement at LEES 2026 highlights a commitment to production optimization, brownfield redevelopment, and the advancement of large scale upstream projects critical to Libya’s output growth.

With expertise spanning well services, engineering, fabrication, and project management, NESR has been at the forefront of delivering turnkey solutions across the MENA region. Its participation at LEES 2026 highlights commitment to supporting Libya’s production optimization efforts, particularly across brownfield redevelopment, marginal field development, and large scale upstream projects that could unlock significant additional production capacity from existing assets.

Delta United Group, meanwhile, contributes deep experience in energy infrastructure, logistics, and complex field operations. With operations spanning roughly 90 percent of Libya’s oil market, the company is positioned as a key partner for operators seeking to accelerate production and strengthen supply chains. Delta United Group’s experience in complex field operations, modular facilities, and technical services positions it as a strategic partner for operators and investors seeking to accelerate production growth and enhance operational reliability.

The company’s sponsorship reflects confidence in Libya’s recovery trajectory and the role of technical execution in delivering sustainable growth. In Libya, where infrastructure challenges have historically constrained production potential, Delta United Group’s logistical capabilities and established market presence provide critical advantages for companies seeking to navigate operational complexities while scaling production.

Organizers say LEES 2026 is designed to move beyond dialogue, providing a platform where strategy translates into execution through partnerships, investment commitments, and project development. The backing of SLB, NESR, and Delta United Group underscores a shared view that Libya’s energy resurgence will depend not only on its vast resource base but on technology, expertise, and durable industry collaboration.

The summit takes place under the theme Infrastructure & Investment Driving Energy Growth, spotlighting the infrastructure projects underpinning Libya’s production ambitions, from the modernization of oilfields to the expansion of pipelines, refineries, and export facilities. The event has received official endorsement from the Office of the Prime Minister, Ministry of Oil & Gas, National Oil Corporation, and the Renewable Energy Authority of Libya (REAOL).

As Libya works to stabilize output and modernize aging infrastructure, the summit is expected to serve as a focal point for renewed engagement between the country and the global energy industry, positioning Tripoli once again at the center of North Africa’s energy conversation. The fourth annual edition marks a major expansion, extending from previous formats to three full days in response to growing international interest.

For the first time, LEES 2026 will include a full day of Technical Workshops offering participants in depth discussions on upstream operations, exploration, and technology driven innovation. These sessions will serve as a practical knowledge sharing platform for both Libyan and international energy professionals, addressing technical challenges related to upstream rehabilitation, digitalized operations, pipeline expansion, and modular processing facilities.

The summit brings together major international operators and investors including Eni, TotalEnergies, Repsol, OMV, and ConocoPhillips alongside global service companies such as SLB, Halliburton, and Baker Hughes. Key institutional players including the American Chamber of Commerce in Libya, EnerGeo Alliance, and the Libyan Council for Oil, Gas, and Renewable Energy will support engagement around local content, small and medium sized enterprise (SME) development, and investment facilitation.

A major highlight of the Summit will be a dedicated U.S. Libya Roundtable and a U.S. pavilion, underscoring growing institutional and corporate commitment to Libya’s energy future. This marks a significant moment for U.S. investment momentum in Libya, with American firms re engaging with the country’s oil, gas, and infrastructure sectors after years of limited involvement due to security concerns and political uncertainty.

ConocoPhillips, a key partner in the Waha Oil Company, continues to support major redevelopment efforts aimed at boosting output at one of Libya’s most strategic concessions. Hill International recently secured a 235 million dollar contract for the Structures A&E gas field project, forming part of a multi billion dollar program to strengthen Libya’s natural gas capacity. These commitments demonstrate that major American companies view Libya’s risk profile as improving sufficiently to justify substantial capital deployment.

Central to the agenda is Libya’s renewed upstream momentum following the 2025 exploration bidding round, the country’s first in 17 years, which offered 22 onshore and offshore blocks across prolific basins. This licensing round attracted significant international interest and represents a critical step in Libya’s strategy to reverse production declines and attract new exploration investment that could identify additional reserves.

Natural gas and midstream infrastructure will feature prominently, with discussions set to cover export oriented gas development, associated gas capture to curb flaring, and domestic power generation improvements. Libya has substantial natural gas resources estimated at 53 trillion cubic feet that remain underdeveloped compared to the country’s oil production. Monetizing these gas reserves through both domestic power generation and potential export markets represents a significant opportunity.

Renewable energy infrastructure, including large scale solar initiatives like the 500 megawatt (MW) Sadada solar project, will also be spotlighted as Libya advances plans to diversify its energy portfolio. While oil and gas will remain central to Libya’s economy for decades, the country recognizes opportunities to leverage abundant solar resources for domestic electricity generation, potentially freeing up more oil and gas for export.

Libya possesses approximately 48 billion barrels of proven oil reserves and 53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, making it one of Africa’s richest hydrocarbon endowments. However, production has fluctuated dramatically over the past decade due to political instability, armed conflict, infrastructure damage, and periodic blockades of export terminals and oilfields by rival factions.

At its peak before the 2011 revolution that toppled Muammar Gaddafi, Libya produced approximately 1.6 million barrels per day (bpd). Production collapsed during the civil war and has since fluctuated between 200,000 bpd during major disruptions to peaks approaching 1.2 million bpd during periods of relative stability. Libya’s NOC has set ambitious targets to restore production to 2 million bpd by 2025, though political challenges have repeatedly delayed achievement of these goals.

The country’s oil industry infrastructure, much of it built in the 1960s and 1970s, requires substantial investment for rehabilitation and modernization. Years of deferred maintenance, conflict related damage, and limited capital investment have degraded facilities, reduced efficiency, and created technical bottlenecks constraining production even when political conditions permit operations.

James Chester, chief executive officer (CEO) of Energy Capital & Power, the event’s organizer, stated that LEES 2026 reflects Libya’s renewed commitment to open, transparent engagement with the global energy community at a pivotal moment for the country. By convening leading international companies, institutions, and technical experts in Tripoli, the Summit aims to turn dialogue into concrete partnerships that support sustainable growth and long term value creation.

The expansion of LEES 2026 to three days with dedicated technical programming reflects both the complexity of challenges facing Libya’s energy sector and the breadth of opportunities attracting international interest. Previous editions of the summit have grown progressively larger, demonstrating sustained momentum in international engagement with Libya despite ongoing political uncertainties.

Libya’s political landscape remains fragmented, with rival governments in Tripoli and the east competing for legitimacy and control over oil revenues. However, a degree of stability has been maintained around oil production and exports through pragmatic arrangements that allow operations to continue even as broader political disputes remain unresolved. This separation of technical oil operations from political conflicts has proven essential to maintaining production and revenue flows.

The NOC has worked to maintain technical neutrality and operational continuity despite political pressures, positioning itself as a technocratic institution focused on maximizing production and revenue generation for the benefit of all Libyans regardless of political faction. This approach has helped preserve international confidence and enabled continued engagement by major oil companies even during periods of intense political conflict.

International energy companies evaluating Libya opportunities must navigate complex risk assessments balancing the country’s substantial resource potential and relatively low production costs against political instability, security concerns, payment uncertainties, and infrastructure constraints. The presence of major companies including Eni, TotalEnergies, Repsol, OMV, and now expanding American participation suggests many firms conclude that Libya’s upside potential justifies careful engagement.

European companies have maintained longer term commitments to Libya than American firms, partly reflecting geographic proximity and historical relationships. Eni, Italy’s national oil company, has been Libya’s largest foreign producer and has continued operations through difficult periods, maintaining technical capabilities and relationships that position it advantageously as conditions improve. TotalEnergies and Repsol similarly maintained presence and technical teams.

American companies largely withdrew or reduced exposure following security incidents and political instability, but recent developments suggest renewed interest. The scheduled U.S. Libya Roundtable and U.S. pavilion at LEES 2026 indicate American firms view current conditions as sufficiently improved to warrant re engagement. ConocoPhillips’ sustained involvement through Waha Oil Company and SLB’s expanding activities demonstrate pathways for U.S. participation.

For service companies like SLB, NESR, and Delta United Group, Libya represents significant business opportunities as operators seek to rehabilitate aging infrastructure, optimize existing production, and develop new projects. The technical services these companies provide generate revenue streams less directly exposed to political risks than equity production positions, though payment reliability and security considerations remain important factors.

The focus on brownfield redevelopment and production optimization at existing fields aligns with Libya’s near term priorities. Rather than concentrating exclusively on exploration for new reserves, the country recognizes that substantial production increases can be achieved through applying modern technology and enhanced recovery techniques to mature fields that have been producing since the 1960s and 1970s but never received optimal development.

Advanced drilling technologies, improved well placement using 3D seismic data, enhanced oil recovery techniques including gas injection and water flooding, and digital oilfield monitoring systems can all contribute to increasing recovery rates from existing fields. For international service companies, these technical solutions represent core competencies they can deploy relatively quickly with manageable capital requirements compared to major new field developments.

The 100 million dollar plus in contracts NESR secured in Libya and Algeria during August 2025 demonstrates substantial near term business materializing in North Africa’s energy services sector. For companies with established regional presence and relevant technical capabilities, Libya’s infrastructure modernization needs translate into concrete revenue opportunities across well services, drilling, completions, facilities maintenance, and project execution.

By strengthening cooperation between government institutions, international oil companies (IOCs), financiers, and service providers, LEES 2026 aims to catalyze Libya’s infrastructure renewal spanning exploration development, processing, transport, and renewable integration. The summit’s expanded format and technical programming reflect organizers’ ambition to facilitate practical deal making and project development rather than merely hosting ceremonial discussions.

With over 48 billion barrels of proven oil reserves and 53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, and with major companies re entering the market, Libya is positioned to reassert itself as a critical energy hub connecting Africa and Europe. The country’s geographic location along the Mediterranean coast provides proximity to European markets facing energy security concerns following disruptions to Russian gas supplies, potentially creating opportunities for Libyan gas exports.

However, realizing Libya’s potential requires sustained political stability, continued infrastructure investment, transparent regulatory frameworks, and effective security arrangements protecting personnel and facilities. The energy sector cannot single handedly resolve Libya’s broader governance challenges, but it can provide revenue streams and economic incentives supporting stabilization efforts while delivering immediate benefits through employment and commercial activity.

The sponsorship commitments from SLB, NESR, and Delta United Group, alongside confirmed participation by major IOCs and expanding American engagement, suggest private sector confidence that Libya has reached an inflection point where opportunities increasingly outweigh risks for carefully structured investments. Whether this optimism proves warranted will depend on political developments, security conditions, and the Libyan government’s ability to deliver on commitments to create predictable operating environments.

For now, LEES 2026 represents a significant gathering point where Libya’s ambitions to revive its energy sector will be tested against international industry assessments of whether the country has achieved sufficient stability and policy clarity to justify the substantial capital investments required for meaningful production growth. The presence of major global energy companies at the summit provides Libya a platform to demonstrate readiness for expanded international partnerships.