Energy Firm Partners Forestry Commission on District Restoration Project

Sahara Group has expanded its flagship Adopt A Forest Initiative to Ghana through a strategic partnership with the Forestry Commission, reinforcing its long term commitment to nature based climate action and environmental stewardship across Africa.

The collaboration, which builds on Sahara’s ongoing partnership with Treedom, a global tree planting and ecological organization, will kick off with restoration of 15 hectares of forest cover in Juaso District. The project involves planting 6,000 new trees in the first year and aims to regenerate degraded areas, enhance biodiversity, and promote sustainable livelihoods within host communities.

Ejiro Gray, director of governance and sustainability at Sahara Group, stated that the expansion to Ghana reflects the company’s unwavering commitment to driving nature based solutions that protect the planet’s most vital ecosystems. She described forests as Africa’s lungs, regulating climate, preserving biodiversity, and supporting livelihoods, expressing pride in working with the Forestry Commission to ensure these benefits endure for generations to come.

Launched in 2023, the Adopt A Forest Initiative is one of Sahara Group’s foremost climate action programmes, designed to restore degraded landscapes, conserve natural carbon sinks, and build resilience against climate change. Sahara’s partnership with Treedom complements this vision through an annual commitment to plant at least 2,000 trees, reinforcing its dedication to environmental regeneration and collective climate action.

Thus far, the initiative has expanded successfully across Nigeria, Cameroon, Kenya, Tanzania, Ghana, and Dubai, with further rollouts planned for Côte d’Ivoire, Uganda, and Kenya in 2025 and beyond. Gray added that this work is necessary and non negotiable, emphasizing the need to continue striking the right balance between preserving forests and biodiversity while driving sustainable development for all.

The Adopt A Forest Initiative remains a cornerstone of Sahara Group’s climate action strategy, integrating nature based solutions, resource efficiency, and stakeholder collaboration to ensure Africa continues to breathe through its forests, the enduring pillars of climate stability and biodiversity.

Bethel Obioma, head of corporate communications at Sahara Group, said the project will be overseen by the energy conglomerate’s downstream subsidiary, So Energy Ghana, one of the nation’s foremost providers of high quality petroleum products and customer focused retail services. The partnership aligns with Ghana’s national efforts to restore degraded forest reserves, strengthen environmental resilience, and drive sustainable development through corporate collaboration and community engagement.

Over the years, So Energy has redefined corporate citizenship in Ghana with sustainable social interventions spanning education, health, environment, and capacity development. The company has provided solar powered lighting to the 37 Military Hospital in Accra and rehabilitated classrooms, hostels, and sanitation facilities at Tema Senior High School, enhancing learning conditions for over 1,600 students.

Additional initiatives include supporting St. Francis Xavier School after a major fire incident, collaborating with the Ghana Health Service on surgeries for Buruli ulcer patients, delivering relief to market women following the Kumasi market fire, and advancing clean water access through borehole projects executed with W.A.T.E.R Ghana.

Speaking at the 30th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Belém, Brazil, Tejumade Tejuoso, governance and sustainability manager at Sahara Group, emphasized that scaling nature based solutions across Africa will be critical to unlocking climate finance, accelerating adaptation, and strengthening the continent’s resilience.

Tejuoso outlined Sahara Group’s ongoing interventions across key regions, including restoration of a 34 hectare arboretum and facility upgrades at Banco National Park in Côte d’Ivoire, landscape regeneration efforts in Nigeria with 23,900 trees already planted, strengthened mangrove restoration activities in Kenya with 10,000 seedlings and 3,100 mature trees planted, and forest recovery programmes in Cameroon and Tanzania with approximately 2,000 trees planted to date.

She explained that their work is rebuilding natural ecosystems, enhancing carbon sequestration potential, and strengthening community resilience, stating they are working to adopt as many forest areas as possible to help restore balance to the climate. Tejuoso emphasized the company’s early preparations for new global sustainability disclosure standards, which will become mandatory by 2028 for public interest entities.