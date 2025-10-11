Energy Expert Urges Formation of Crisis Team to Save Ghana’s Failing Oil Industry

Ghana’s upstream petroleum sector is teetering on the edge of collapse, and only a high-level technical taskforce can prevent total failure, according to Benjamin Nsiah, Executive Director of the Center for Environmental Management and Sustainable Energy (CEMSE).

The warning comes as oil production has plummeted from 71.44 million barrels in 2019 to what experts project could fall below 40 million barrels by year’s end, continuing a five-year downward spiral.

Nsiah argues the crisis demands immediate coordinated intervention across multiple sectors. He’s calling for a specialized team bringing together experts from energy, finance, environment, and private investment to diagnose the industry’s failures and chart a recovery path.

“We need to set up as a country by maybe building a stakeholder team, a technical team, to look at why we are not attracting the industry investment,” Nsiah told The High Street Journal.

The production decline has already devastated government revenues. Petroleum receipts collapsed by 56 percent in the first half of 2025, dropping from US$840.77 million to just US$370.34 million, crippling the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation’s operational capacity. For a nation that relies heavily on oil revenues to fund infrastructure and stabilize the cedi, the implications extend far beyond the energy sector itself.

What was once hailed as West Africa’s petroleum success story now struggles with aging infrastructure, stalled field development, and virtually nonexistent exploration activity. No new petroleum agreement has been signed since 2018, suggesting potential investors view Ghana’s regulatory environment as unattractive compared to competing jurisdictions.

The Public Interest and Accountability Committee’s latest report shows crude oil production plunged nearly 26 percent in the first half of 2025, with total output dropping to 18.42 million barrels. The combination has spooked investors who previously viewed Ghana as a regional leader in petroleum governance.

Without swift action, experts warn the sector faces complete collapse. The crisis threatens not just energy security but broader economic stability, including foreign exchange reserves and employment across the petroleum value chain.

Nsiah believes targeted funding for GNPC and a comprehensive strategy to restore investor confidence remain essential first steps. However, he emphasizes that piecemeal solutions won’t suffice. Only coordinated, multi-stakeholder intervention can reverse the downward spiral.

The clock is ticking for Ghana’s petroleum industry. Whether policymakers can mobilize the necessary political will and technical expertise may determine whether the sector survives or becomes a cautionary tale of squandered potential.