Energy Committee Eyes Petroleum Bill as US-Iran Tensions Threaten Supply

Parliament’s Select Committee on Energy has paid a working visit to the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), with its chairman flagging the US-Iran conflict as a potential risk to Ghana’s fuel supply and pricing while signalling plans to fast-track new petroleum legislation.

Committee Chairman Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah said the visit was aimed at familiarising members with the NPA’s operations and identifying areas where Parliament could provide support to the regulator of Ghana’s downstream petroleum sector.

He said the Committee is focused on assessing whether Ghana holds adequate petroleum stock to meet domestic demand, a concern made more pressing by escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

“Rising geopolitical tensions, including the ongoing US-Iran conflict, could have an adverse effect on Ghana’s energy supply and pricing,” he noted.

The concern is timely. Ghana imports a significant share of its refined petroleum products, leaving the country exposed to global supply disruptions and price shocks triggered by events in major oil-producing regions.

Bedzrah further disclosed that the Committee intends to work closely with the NPA on a proposed new petroleum bill currently in draft form. He said the legislation could be brought before Parliament under a certificate of urgency, a mechanism that allows bills to bypass the standard notice period and be considered more rapidly when national interest demands it.

The visit forms part of a broader pattern of energy sector oversight by the Committee, which has previously conducted working visits to upstream oil operations and cylinder manufacturing facilities as part of efforts to strengthen parliamentary monitoring of Ghana’s energy sector.