Energy Commission Urges Krachi East Residents to Hire Certified Electricians

The Energy Commission has called on homeowners in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region to prioritize electrical safety by engaging only certified electricians for all installations and repair works.

The appeal, made through the Certified Electrical Professional Association in the municipality, aims to reduce electrical related fires and accidents in homes, markets, and public facilities.

Speaking during an engagement, Emmanuel Beneanan Donkor, Oti Regional Secretary of the Certified Electrical Wiring Inspectors, said certified practitioners possess the requisite training and technical expertise to carry out electrical works safely and efficiently.

“We are encouraging homeowners to verify the credentials of electricians before hiring them. This simple step can save lives and prevent avoidable accidents,” Donkor stated.

Thomas Kwaku Kodua, an industrial and certified electrical wiring professional with the Energy Commission, noted that numerous fire outbreaks recorded across the country had been traced through official investigations to the negligence of uncertified individuals undertaking electrical works.

He stressed that electrical wiring should not be treated as a mere talent, but recognized as a specialized profession requiring proper licensing and regulation.

“It is imperative that only licensed professionals are allowed to undertake electrical work to ensure safety and compliance with national standards,” Kodua added.

The Energy Commission said the ongoing public awareness campaign highlights electrical safety as a critical national concern, stressing that choosing a certified electrician is not only a matter of quality workmanship, but a vital decision for the protection of lives and property.

Ghana has experienced a troubling rise in fire outbreaks in recent years, with many incidents linked to electrical faults. The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) recorded 5,585 fire outbreaks between January and November 2025, with investigations showing that illegal power connections, substandard materials, and faulty electrical installations were contributing factors.

Research has consistently shown that electrical related problems are among the leading causes of domestic fires in Ghana, resulting from old wiring, poor wiring, and overloading of electrical circuits. Recent studies indicate that causes related to human behavior and electrical installations were frequent contributors to commercial fire outbreaks.

The Energy Commission has been working to register and certify electrical wiring professionals to improve safety standards. The commission licenses electricians who meet national safety standards and enforces the Ghana Electrical Wiring Regulations to protect lives and property from potential hazards such as electrical fires, shocks, and equipment failures.