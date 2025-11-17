Energy Commission Pledges Stronger Oversight of Renewable Energy Sector

The Energy Commission has renewed its commitment to strengthening coordination and regulatory compliance within Ghana’s renewable energy ecosystem following a stakeholder engagement held in Accra.

The meeting, the second in the series, convened more than 40 industry players and was chaired by Professor John Gartchie Gatsi, Board Chairman of the Commission. Discussions centred on improving collaboration, fostering greater adherence to standards, and addressing operational bottlenecks affecting service providers across the renewable energy value chain.

Professor Gatsi underscored the need for industry actors to prioritise timely licence renewals, ensure proper labelling of imported solar equipment, and comply fully with provisions of the Hazardous and Electronic Waste Control and Management Act, 2016 (Act 917). “We will continue to organise sensitisation programmes to ensure that no stakeholder is left behind,” he assured.

A key announcement during the session was the planned rollout of a digital portal for online licence applications and compliance monitoring. The platform, when operational, is expected to enhance transparency, improve turnaround time, and simplify the licensing process for businesses operating in the renewable energy sector.

Participants used the forum to raise questions and make recommendations regarding net metering, licence categorisation, dispute resolution structures, and the need to strengthen local content participation. Suggestions included offering longer licence renewal periods and expanding the use of solar powered water pumps to support rural development and agricultural productivity.

Mrs Eunice Biritwum, Acting Executive Secretary of the Energy Commission, reiterated the Commission’s readiness to sustain engagement with stakeholders through continuous education and open dialogue. She said the shared commitment between the Commission and industry players would help build a transparent, efficient, and sustainable renewable energy sector capable of supporting Ghana’s transition to cleaner and more reliable energy solutions.

The engagement reflects growing recognition of the need for robust regulatory frameworks in Ghana’s expanding renewable energy landscape. Industry observers note that clear standards and streamlined processes are essential for attracting investment and ensuring quality service delivery as the country seeks to diversify its energy mix beyond traditional sources.

The digital portal initiative aligns with broader government efforts to digitise public services and reduce bureaucratic delays that have historically slowed business operations. If successfully implemented, the platform could serve as a model for other regulatory bodies seeking to modernise their licensing and compliance systems.

The renewable energy sector has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by declining solar technology costs, increasing power demand, and government incentives for clean energy adoption. However, stakeholders have long called for clearer guidelines and more consistent enforcement to prevent substandard equipment from entering the market and to protect consumer interests.

The Commission’s emphasis on electronic waste management compliance also addresses environmental concerns associated with the disposal of solar panels and batteries at the end of their lifecycle. Proper handling of such materials remains a challenge in many African markets where recycling infrastructure is limited.