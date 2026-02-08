Energy Commission Clamps Down on Unlicensed Solar Imports at Tema Port

An internal investigation commissioned by the Energy Commission Board has exposed widespread violations in the importation of electrical and energy equipment, triggering heightened enforcement at Ghana’s busiest port.

The Commission revealed that nearly 98,000 solar photovoltaic units entered the country between December 2024 and August 2025, with many allegedly bypassing mandatory licensing requirements and statutory payments.

Speaking during an inspection visit to Tema Port on Friday, Professor John Gartchie Gatsi, Board Chairman of the Energy Commission, said the surveillance operation reflects growing alarm over public safety risks posed by substandard products flooding Ghana’s market.

“The purpose of this visit is to understand what is happening on the ground and address weaknesses that allow non-compliant products to enter the country,” Prof. Gatsi told officials at the Inspectorate Unit.

The economist and former University of Cape Coast School of Business dean, whose board took office in August 2025, ordered the investigation after receiving intelligence about regulatory breaches during periods of government transition.

Prof. Gatsi argued that the absence of constituted boards during political handovers creates opportunities for unscrupulous importers to exploit enforcement gaps.

He framed the crackdown primarily as a public safety initiative rather than a revenue mobilisation exercise, warning that electrical wires, batteries and appliances failing to meet Ghana’s standards increase the likelihood of residential fires, equipment breakdowns and exposure to toxic substances.

“When products that do not meet our standards enter the market, lives and property are put at risk,” the Board Chairman emphasised.

Concerns extend beyond household appliances to electric vehicle batteries, which Prof. Gatsi described as particularly dangerous if they fail to comply with safety protocols.

Enforcement teams at Tema Port seized approximately 300 refrigerators and other electrical items over the past three months alone, according to data disclosed during the visit.

The investigation uncovered a pattern where importers allegedly circumvent regulations by classifying large commercial shipments as personal effects, exploiting ambiguities in customs declarations.

Further scrutiny revealed detained goods were sometimes transferred to warehouses owned by the very importers under investigation, raising questions about the Commission’s oversight capacity.

Prof. Gatsi announced plans to partner with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to secure bonded warehouse facilities, with costs transferred to violators as permitted under existing legislation.

The report also flagged instances where clearing agents signed detention documentation, a procedural breach Prof. Gatsi characterised as evidence of inadequate internal controls.

While the Commission has not yet calculated total financial losses from these irregularities, Prof. Gatsi acknowledged the state faces substantial revenue shortfalls affecting the Energy Commission, Customs division and GRA.

Staffing limitations at the port were identified as a constraint, with the Board Chairman pledging to deploy additional personnel to strengthen monitoring capabilities.

Prohibited items seized during inspections are destroyed in collaboration with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) due to environmental and health hazards they present.

The Board is scheduled to convene soon to review the investigation’s comprehensive findings and implement recommended reforms aimed at closing regulatory loopholes and safeguarding consumers.

Prof. Gatsi, a Chartered Economist and Chartered Petroleum Economist who previously advised the Bank of Ghana, was appointed by President John Dramani Mahama in August 2025 to lead the Energy Commission’s seven-member board.

His appointment came as Ghana faces pivotal energy sector challenges, including private sector participation in electricity distribution, the green transition agenda, and attracting investment for resilient infrastructure.

The Commission serves as Ghana’s technical regulator for electricity and natural gas, with authority to license entities engaged in transmission, supply, distribution and sale of power.

Legislative instruments passed by Parliament in 2022 established 19 sets of regulations governing electrical appliances and renewable energy products, with a one-year grace period that expired in November 2023.

These standards aim to prevent Ghana from becoming a dumping ground for substandard equipment while reducing electricity waste and protecting consumers from unnecessary expenses.