Energy Awards Recognise 36 Leaders Amid Sector Transformation

Thirty six individuals and organizations received recognition for leadership and innovation in Ghana’s energy sector at the 9th Ghana Energy Awards held Friday at Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.

The ceremony, organized by Energy Media Group and endorsed by the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition and World Energy Council Ghana, carried the theme “Repositioning the energy sector as a pillar of national development.” The event attracted senior government officials, diplomats, industry leaders and international energy representatives.

Speaking on behalf of Minister of Energy and Green Transition Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, Deputy Minister Richard Gyan Mensah said the awards had evolved into a national platform for promoting performance, transparency and professionalism within the sector. He commended awardees for demonstrating commitment, innovation and resilience as the country’s energy landscape undergoes significant change.

Gyan Mensah outlined key measures implemented by government since January 2025 to stabilize and strengthen the sector. These include procurement of 200 transformers, enforcement of the cash waterfall mechanism, restructuring of power purchase agreements, and targeted investments in rural electrification and solar energy deployment. He said the initiatives had saved the state more than 300 million dollars and were helping lay foundation for a sustainable 24 hour economy.

Awarding panel chairman Kwame Jantuah said the 2025 theme informed the design of the 26 competitive award categories and improvements to the evaluation process. He noted that two categories, Off Grid Energy Solution of the Year and the Energy Investment Impact Award, were withdrawn after entries did not meet required standards, underscoring the scheme’s commitment to integrity.

To ensure credibility, the panel worked with an independent team of technical experts led by former Energy Commission Executive Secretary Dr Alfred Ofosu Ahenkorah. The team conducted technical assessments and nationwide site inspections to verify project submissions. Independent validation came from Forvis Mazars and Casely Brooke Law Firm.

Top honours went to Volta River Authority Chief Executive Edward Ekow Obeng Kenzo, named Energy Personality of the Year male, and Ghana National Gas Company CEO Judith Adjobah Blay, who received Energy Personality of the Year female. Maurizio Pinna of Eni Ghana was awarded CEO of the Year Petroleum, while Electricity Company of Ghana’s Julius Kpekpena was named CEO of the Year Power.

BOST Energies Limited Company received Energy Company of the Year Petroleum, highlighting its growing influence in the country’s petroleum supply chain and efforts to modernize operations. Organizers said the selection reflected operational improvements, infrastructure investment and efforts to enhance efficiency and transparency. The company has expanded storage and distribution capacity and introduced digital systems aimed at reducing losses and improving delivery timelines.

The Africa Sustainable Energy Centre (ASEC) was crowned Energy Think Tank of the Year. Executive Director Justice Ohene Akoto said the award affirms the center’s role in advancing a just and future focused energy system. In 2025, ASEC convened the Africa Sustainable Energy Dialogue under the theme “Bridging the Energy Access Gap in Africa,” drawing participation from the African Petroleum Producers Organization (APPO), United Bank for Africa Ghana, Cenpower, Energy Commission of Ghana, African Development Bank (AfDB), World Energy Council, and the Energy Society.

The 2025 edition featured 26 competitive and six honorary categories, with new awards recognizing energy sector reformers, operational resilience, and emerging female leaders. The nomination window ran from September 9 to October 31, 2025, receiving an impressive 500 plus submissions including a remarkable number of first time entrants, reflecting growing national interest in celebrating excellence within the energy sector.

Nishant Kumar Sharma, Executive Co Chair of the World Energy Council’s Studies Committee on the Energy Trilemma, attended to provide insight into Ghana’s energy transformation and global best practices. His international perspective brought additional weight to discussions about Ghana’s position in the global energy landscape.

Jantuah stressed that independent recognition through platforms like the Ghana Energy Awards is vital for assessing sector performance, promoting accountability, and encouraging innovation. The awards have cemented their place as a credible, independent platform that recognizes excellence and inspires higher standards within the sector.

The ceremony provided a platform to celebrate excellence while reflecting on the nation’s recent strides in stabilizing power supply. As Ghana advances its energy transition, strengthens power system performance, and fosters investor confidence, the awards continue to serve as a catalytic platform for inspiration, accountability, and leadership.

Flagship honors included Chief Green Trailblazer Award, Emerging Female Leader in Energy Award, Energy Signature Award, Energy Sector Operational Resilience Award and Energy Advocate of the Year among many others. The shortlisted nominees spanning power, petroleum, renewables, regulation, research, and advocacy reflected collective ambition of industry leaders, rising professionals, and institutions working to transform Ghana’s energy landscape.

The theme underscored Ghana’s renewed push to strengthen energy security, improve operational resilience, expand clean energy adoption, and deepen local content participation across the value chain. This year’s awards highlighted exceptional achievements in renewable energy, power and petroleum operations, energy infrastructure, and leadership excellence while spotlighting emerging talents whose contributions are shaping Ghana’s evolving energy landscape.

Over the years, the Ghana Energy Awards has established itself as Ghana’s premier energy sector recognition platform. Organized by Energy Media Group, the scheme continues to honor outstanding achievements while inspiring healthy competition and progressive thought leadership across the sector.