Endiz Partners with Amplify Ghana for the Release of His New Project ‘REDEMPTION’

Ghanaian Afro-fusion artist Endiz makes a bold return with his new project ‘REDEMPTION’, released in collaboration with Amplify Ghana. The 9-track tape marks his first release since 2023 and serves as a powerful reflection of resilience, ambition, and self-discovery from one of Madina’s most promising voices.

Born Dennis Ofori Antwi, Endiz grew up in Madina Zongo Junction, where hip-hop and dancehall shaped his musical roots. His artistry blends melody and storytelling in a way that bridges street energy with emotional depth, a formula that earned him attention with his 2021 project, Tales From Madina, and the breakout hit Packaging featuring Kwame Yesu.

On REDEMPTION, Endiz steps into a more introspective space. “It’s about a young boy from Madina with the dream of making it to the top of the music industry and being relentless despite all the ups and downs,” he shares. The tape’s intro track, Redemption, captures this spirit perfectly, setting the tone for a journey that is both personal and universal.

While the project carries no features, Endiz holds listeners’ attention with lyrical honesty and versatile soundscapes. Tracks like “Do Me Better” and “Brown Sugar” explore romance and vulnerability, balancing the tape’s grit with warmth.

REDEMPTION was recorded largely with his longtime engineer Gosh Mello, with production credits spanning Sleek, Offbeatz, AF Beatz, Console Chronikz, SnoozeSoWavy, Iyke Parker, and Emmarsarf — a lineup that gives the project a dynamic sonic identity.

With REDEMPTION, Endiz continues to prove why he’s a standout in Ghana’s next wave of Afro-fusion artists. It’s not just a project; it’s a statement of persistence, growth, and faith in one’s journey.

Stream ‘REDEMPTION’ now on all digital platforms here https://ffm.to/endizredemption