Endiz Continues His Momentum with New Track “Wonders”

Rising Ghanaian artiste Endiz has officially released his first single of the year, titled “Wonders.” The new record marks his return following the success of his debut album REDEMPTION.

Produced by Sleek and mixed and mastered by Mello Studios, Wonders is a reflective record that explores the trials and tribulations that come with the pursuit of success. Through honest lyrics and emotive delivery, Endiz highlights the pain, setbacks, and sacrifices that often go unseen, while also touching on the disbelief of doubters when success finally arrives.

‘Wonders’ reflects growth, highlighting the lessons learned through hardship and the strength built from enduring difficult moments on the journey toward achieving one’s goals.

The release comes on the heels of Endiz’ album REDEMPTION, which recorded over 400,000 units sold worldwide, establishing him as one of the promising voices in Ghana’s new wave of artistes.

With Wonders, Endiz sets the tone for his 2026 run, offering listeners a powerful reminder that success often comes wrapped in pain, patience, and perseverance.

Wonders is now available on all major streaming platforms here http://ffm.to/endizwonders