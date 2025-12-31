Enact Law To Deal With Fake Prophecies – Prophet Amankwaa

By: Robert Ayanful.

The Founder and General Overseer of the Gospel of Peace Ministry Int. in Accra, Prophet Kwame Amankwaa has advocated for the enactment of law to check the delivery of fake prophecies of doom, especially during 31st Night by some self-styled men of God, which he said turns to send fear and panic among the citizenry.

He said when that is done, it will help control the situation where death is always pronounced on prominent personalities in the country by these self-acclaimed men of God, in the name of prophecy.

Most men of God have used the 31st Watch Night Service as an occasion to give false prophecies as part of their New Year messages.

This development, Prophet Kwame Amankwaa said does not help the country in any way other than making such men of God to gain cheap popularity.

Prophet Kwame Amankwaa made the call during the 31st Watch Night Service held by the Church at Agona Swedru in the Central Region.

The occasion was also used to mark the 45th Anniversary celebration of the Church.

He further condemned the call by some members of the Clergy on the president to continue the construction of the so-called National Cathedral, describing it as a move to serve their parochial interest.

Though he pointed out that 2025 had been a good year to Ghanaians, he however made note of the numerous road accidents and fire outbreaks that was recorded in the year, attributing them to carelessness on the parts of drivers and the citizenry.

He therefore admonished all and sundry to pray for a better year, 2026.