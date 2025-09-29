Empty Promises and Hollow Words: Gideon Kwasi Annor Responds to NPP’s General Secretary

Gideon Kwasi Annor, a member of the Kennedy Agyapong Research and Elections Team, has delivered a searing response to the press release signed by the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Kodua Frimpong. In a statement dripping with irony and conviction, Annor described the release as “an apology of a letter that exposes nothing but the hollow desperation of a fractured campaign.”

According to Annor, the so-called reaffirmation of commitment to democratic processes is “comical at best and insulting at worst.” He argues that the General Secretary’s words cannot mask the undeniable weakness of the Bawumia campaign, which, in its panic, has forced its closest allies in Ashanti and Bono to openly confess their schemes without even realising it.

“I can virtually see the General Secretary on the phone, begging Wontumi and Abronye, promising them a public response to clean up their mess,” Annor declared. “But this letter is not worth the paper it is printed on. It convinces no one. The grassroots know the truth and they know the plot. What shocks us is not the content of Wontumi and Abronye’s confessions, but that the General Secretary pretends to be surprised by them.”

Annor did not mince words, calling the statement “a hollow apology dressed as reassurance,” stressing that nothing in it gives comfort to the millions of party faithfuls who expect integrity and fairness. He asserted that if anything is clear now, it is that those steering the Bawumia campaign cannot be entrusted with the future of the party.

“The party must know this by now,” Annor warned. “These individuals cannot lead us into the next chapter. If we are to secure victory and preserve the credibility of our tradition, then the truth is simple—Bawumia must go first.”

With that fiery verdict, Annor has thrown down the gauntlet, insisting that history will not forgive complacency or complicity, and that the NPP’s only path to genuine renewal lies in rejecting half-hearted reassurances and embracing a leadership that embodies both truth and strength.