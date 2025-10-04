Empress Afi takes home “Artist of the Year Female USA/Canada” award at Ghana Entertainment Awards USA 2025

The big night ended with the Afro-Dancehall star clinching an award at the 7th edition of the prestigious awards ceremony held on Saturday, September 27.

In a celebration of Ghanaian culture and excellence abroad, Maureen Efua Miezah, popularly known as Empress Afi, was announced as one of the winners at the recently concluded Ghana Entertainment Awards USA 2025. The ‘Pull up on Me’ singer walked away with the highly contested “Artist of the Year Female USA/Canada” award.

“I’m incredibly honored to have won ‘Artist of the Year Female USA/Canada’ at the 2025 Ghana Entertainment Awards USA,” Empress Afi shared. “To be recognized by this platform means so much to me. Winning is not just a personal achievement, but a powerful reminder that consistency, passion, and hard work truly pay off. It tells me that I’m doing something right, somewhere, and that alone keeps me going.”

She continued with heartfelt appreciation: “A huge thank you to everyone who has supported me on this journey. From my team, my fans, my family, to every single person who believes in what I do. Your love continues to inspire and push me forward. This award is more than a trophy; it’s motivation to keep dreaming bigger, working harder, and reaching higher. I’m excited for what’s next, and I look forward to celebrating more wins in the future, not just for myself but for everyone who’s walking this journey with me. Thank you, Ghana Entertainment Awards USA, for this incredible recognition.”

Empress Afi’s latest triumph underscores her growing influence in Ghanaian music, even while based in the diaspora. The recognition comes ahead of her forthcoming EP, which has been in production since the start of the year. The eagerly awaited project is poised to shake up the industry once again with a lineup of hits that reflect her evolution into a megastar.