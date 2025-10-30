Empowering Young Women Leaders In West Africa: Regional Seminar And ROAJELF General Assembly Held In Abuja

From October 13–17, 2025, Abuja, Nigeria, hosted a pivotal regional seminar focused on enhancing the role of young women in political parties and parliaments across West Africa and the Sahel. The event was jointly organized by the ECOWAS Gender Development Centre (EGDC), UN Women, and the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), in collaboration with the ECOWAS Support Project for Peace, Security and Governance (EPSG), funded by the European Union and Germany and implemented by GIZ.

The seminar convened members of the West African Network of Young Women Leaders (ROAJELF) alongside gender and electoral experts for an intensive three-day training. Sessions covered political participation, leadership development, electoral systems, strategic communication, and digital advocacy.

Following the training, ROAJELF held its 5th General Assembly, culminating in the renewal of its leadership structures. The gathering also featured an enriching exchange with members of the ECOWAS Women Parliamentarians Association (ECOFEPA), where mentorship circles and candid dialogues offered young women firsthand insights into political leadership.

During the event, ROAJELF presented its official Declaration, urging concrete measures to boost women’s representation and leadership across governance structures in the region. ECOFEPA reaffirmed its commitment to nurturing young female leaders through sustained mentorship, fostering intergenerational collaboration, and building a pipeline of capable women ready to lead.

Established in 2009 with support from EGDC, ROAJELF serves as a dynamic platform for young women leaders in West Africa to engage in advocacy and action. The network addresses critical issues, including reproductive health, education, peace and security, regional integration, and migration.