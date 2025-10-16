Empowering Lives Through Every Meal: How Food Delivery is Driving Opportunity in Ghana This World Food Day

By-Lined by Ali Zaryab, General Manager, Bolt Food Ghana

Food connects us, through culture, community, and increasingly through economic opportunity. World Food Day 2025 is calling for global collaboration in creating a peaceful, sustainable, prosperous, and food-secure future. We must look not only at what we eat, but how access and inclusion are built into the food system.

In Ghana, digital food delivery platforms are evolving beyond convenience to become a pillar in our urban food ecosystem. They are helping small food outlets reach new customers, enabling couriers to earn in more flexible ways, and expanding consumer access to quality meals. Despite market challenges, the industry that persists is strengthening the net of economic opportunity across Accra, Kumasi, and beyond.

According to a recent market forecast by 6W Research, Ghana’s online food delivery services market is projected to grow robustly through 2031, driven by rising internet penetration and growing urban demand. 6Wresearch While precise up-to-date revenue figures are less publicly available, multiple industry observers note the sector remains under pressure, reflecting opportunity.

Across the cities, delivery couriers, many of them youth, are turning to digital platforms for income. Some deliver part-time; others depend fully on this work. The ability to choose hours, routes, and commitment level offers a flexible entry into the digital economy for those underserved by formal labour markets.

Each completed delivery is not just food delivered but opportunity realized.

For small food outlets in Ghana, joining digital platforms opens access to a wider, often urban, customer base far beyond their immediate neighbourhood. They gain tools like order management, delivery logistics, and insights on demand. These are capabilities that, previously, only larger chains could afford. Every order supports a chain: from cooks and packers, to delivery couriers, to order coordinators, each step adding value back into the local ecosystem.

As the sector grows, fairness, safety, and trust must remain nonnegotiable. Platforms are progressively introducing safety kits, training programmes, transparent payments, and fair commission models to protect couriers.

Restaurants, in turn, benefit from clearer dashboards, lower barriers to entry, and more predictable service terms. Consumer trust is boosted via reliability, hygiene standards, and transparent pricing, pillars of sustainable growth.

Ghana’s broader digital transformation adds momentum. Mobile and fintech penetration continue to expand, enabling more consumers to order and pay online. Gig work’s prevalence is growing in response to limited formal employment. According to commentary in national media, platforms like Bolt are contributing meaningfully to the resilience of the gig economy, especially in cities facing high youth unemployment.

This World Food Day’s theme, “Better production, better nutrition, better environment, better lives”, is more than aspiration. In Ghana’s food delivery sector, we see it in practice: better lives, as couriers gain income and autonomy; better production, as small food outlets leverage demand signals to adapt; better nutrition, when consumers access diverse offerings; and a better environment when logistics, routing, and consolidation reduce waste and emissions.

On this day, let us honour the couriers who connect kitchens to communities, the small food joints innovating under pressure, and the customers whose choices fuel this ecosystem. In Ghana’s evolving food economy, the true measure of success lies not in scale alone but in how many people it empowers.