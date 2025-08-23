Empowering Learners Towards Self-Actualization: Compassionate Accountability Counts

In Ghana, some learners strive so hard for academic success, yet unable to achieve it because they may be grappling with internal and external struggles which include anxiety, self-doubt, lack of instructional clarity, lack of parental guidance, learning disorders etc.

Unfortunately, some teachers misconstrue this to mean they are simply lazy, morons or daft. Consequently, in a bid to ensure that they improve on their performance, they resort to subtle punishments like humiliating them before their peers, kneeling in the sun and body shaming as well as ridiculing their work outputs, rude criticisms and exclusion from class activities.

This situation stifles learners’ personal growth because they will be reluctant to attempt questions and class activities. Ultimately, it may deprive them of the competencies essential to their career growth and lifelong success.

According to Karen (2021), students who get bad grades or can’t keep up with the pace of their classroom are considered stupid and hopeless. But, it is refreshing to see patience, grace and communication being emphasized in classrooms instead of deadlines, tests and grades.

Research

A research study by Debrah, O. et al (2021) titled ‘students’ satisfaction with Accounting Teachers’ lesson delivery, the role of perceived quality of lesson delivery in Ghanaian senior high schools’ revealed that amongst other factors such as reliability and assurance, empathy and responsiveness are factors that foster effective lesson delivery in Financial Accounting to the satisfaction of learners.

Kayleigh (2024) noted that at its core, compassionate accountability teaches that we can hold learners accountable without sacrificing kindness.

Students have told me that they feel unseen and unheard. Recently, when I introduced myself and my assessment pedagogy to a bunch of wide-eyed English students, I asked them a question, what do you expect from school? Many shared that they expect to feel safe, receive help with their learning and have compassionate teachers (Louie, D. 2021).

Compassionate accountability

Compassion is defined as a sense of concern that arises when we are confronted with another’s suffering and feel motivated to see that suffering relieved (Jinpa, 2015, p xxii). In education, compassionate accountability means holding learners accountable to learning outcomes in ways that does not degrade their self-worth. It is not pampering the learner but acknowledging their humanity irrespective of test scores.

For instance, the ex-president of the United States of America, Barrack Obama, hinted ‘When I look back on the great teachers who shaped my life, what I remember isn’t the way they prepared me to take a standardized test. What I remember is the way they taught me to believe in myself. To be curious about the world. To take charge of my own learning so that I could reach my full potential. They inspired me to open up a window into parts of the world I would never think of before. (‘An open letter to America’s parents and teachers’- October 26, 2015)’.

Compassionate classrooms

Compassionate accountability does not compromise values and standards to keep the peace. Neither does it compromise human dignity in the pursuit of results. By separating the person from the behavior, people can be treated with care, concern and empathy while also holding them accountable for behavior (Rodger, D.D. 2023).

The practices of compassionate accountability in classrooms may be categorized under these three core functions; Mistakes tolerance, inclusive learning and collaborative problem solving.

Mistakes tolerance

Learners have not yet mastered a lesson. They may be at the novice stage as such most likely to commit mistakes towards learning attainment. Hence, educators need to exercise patience and empathy as they teach as well as tolerate learners’ mistakes and inspire them with positive words. For instance, if a student answers a question incorrectly or makes a comment with erroneous information, honour the attempt and correct gently. ‘’Thank you. That is pretty close. What do you think of adjusting it with this information..?’’

Inclusive learning

Learners with learning differences such as dyslexia, dysgraphia and dyscalculia and physically challenged learners wish to feel that teachers have their best interest at heart. Teachers must therefore ensure that no child is left behind irrespective of their learning difficulties. All learners must be treated with courtesy, honour and love especially when they are held accountable to their academic results. These behaviors make them open up and be willing to partake in lessons.

Collaborative problem solving

The classroom environment may be run like a team sport. When learners believe teachers are partners in education learning from each other as such willing to support them in resolving their academic challenges, it encourages them to attempt assignments and confident to self-correct without any fear of reprimand.

Conclusively, learning approaches have evolved and empowering learners towards self-actualization requires more than just test scores and scolding. It’s time to embrace fresh perspectives that make a difference. Will educators count on compassionate accountability? A constructive attempt at compassionate accountability may provide a reliable foundation for learners to not only achieve learning objectives towards self-actualization but feel respected, valued, supported and included no matter their academic performance and learning differences. Remember, every learner has value!

WRITTEN BY:

Henry Atta Nyame

Institutional Assessment Practitioner

[email protected]