Empowering Africa’s Digital Future: Yango Leaders To Join Market Expansion, Policy and Innovation Dialogues at Tech Safari Summit 2025

NAIROBI, Kenya, 11 September 2025-/African Media Agency (AMA)/-Yango Group, a UAE-based technology company will participate as a Brand Partner in the Tech Safari Summit 2025, taking place on September 11 in Nairobi. This leading event brings together business leaders from international technology companies alongside regulators, local partners and experts with recognized expertise in regional expansion. The event addresses the concrete challenges of technological expansion in Africa: regulation, talent recruitment, reliable partnerships, distribution and payment systems.

Strategic participation at the heart of African issues

Yango Group’s participation in the summit is structured around two key interventions. Zanyiwe Asare, Vice President and Head of Public Policy for the African region, will speak during the panel dedicated to policy and regulatory expansion. Kadotien Alassane Soro, Regional Director of Yango for Francophone Africa, will participate in discussions on expansion in Francophone Africa.

“The Tech Safari Summit represents an exceptional platform for exchanging with the players who are shaping the technological future of Africa. Our participation reaffirms our long-term commitment to the continent and our willingness to contribute to strategic discussions on sustainable technological expansion in Africa,” said Kadotien Alassane Soro, Regional Director of Yango for Francophone Africa.

Beyond mobility, a global technological vision

Yango has a vast presence in Africa operating in over 13 countries across the region. The company started as a mobility solution later expanding to a robust ecosystem consisting of food & package delivery, mapping, digital payments—reaching millions of users. Its Super App serves as a one-stop platform connecting communities with essential everyday services, while its initiatives like Yango Fellowship support youth empowerment and digital skills development across the continent. Recently the company opened an a regional HQ for Africa in Abidjan, to reaffirm commitment to technological growth and development in Africa.

By joining the Tech Safari Summit, Yango Group seeks to deepen its network with regional and global technology leaders, foster strategic partnerships, and share expertise on the continent’s most pressing digital transformation challenges.

About Yango Group

Yango Group is an international tech company headquartered in Dubai, transforming globally sourced technologies into everyday services that are tailored to local communities. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, we reshape and enhance leading cutting-edge technologies from around the world into seamlessly integrated daily services for diverse regions. Our mission is to bridge the gap between leading world innovations and local communities, fostering connections and enhancing everyday living experiences. Yango provides its digital services in various industries, including ride-hailing, delivery, foodtech, entertainment among many others, across 30+ countries in Africa, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, and other regions.

