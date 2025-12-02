Employers Push for Workplace Safety Reforms

The Ghana Employers’ Association (GEA) and the Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise (NHO) have convened the second annual Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Conference, bringing together business leaders, trade unions and policymakers to address mounting concerns about workplace hazards in an era of rapid technological transformation.

The conference held recently carried the theme “Future Ready Workplace: Advancing Safety, Well Being and Productivity in a Transforming World of Work,” reflecting what organizers describe as fundamental shifts reshaping how Ghanaian workers experience occupational risks.

Joseph Kingsley Amuah, who represented GEA President Nana Dr Emmanuel Adu Sarkodee Afriyie as the Association’s Director of Industrial Relations, told delegates the accelerating pace of technological adoption has introduced complex workplace dangers. He pointed to automation systems in manufacturing facilities and digital infrastructure in office environments as examples of innovations that boost efficiency while simultaneously creating unfamiliar hazards many companies struggle to manage.

Speaking about persistent safety failures across industries, Amuah said workplace accidents, fires, injuries and occupational illnesses continue extracting substantial financial and operational costs from enterprises. These incidents divert resources from innovation and growth while undermining overall productivity, he explained.

“It is in this context that the GEA institutionalized this conference, to deepen national dialogue on occupational safety and health, creating a platform where business leaders, trade unions, policy makers and OSH experts can reflect on emerging trends, exchange knowledge and identify practical strategies to enhance workplace safety,” Amuah stated.

Joshua Ansah, Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), emphasized the immediacy of the conference’s focus. He said the changing nature of work demands fresh perspectives and renewed commitment to protecting people who drive economic activity.

Ansah rejected abstract policy discussions in favor of concrete realities facing Ghanaian workers: factory employees adjusting to unfamiliar technologies, office staff navigating rising stress levels, drivers confronting unpredictable road risks, and teachers managing psychosocial pressures in their daily work.

“Their safety, health and dignity must remain at the centre of every conversation on productivity and enterprise competitiveness,” Ansah said, adding that organized labor considers workplaces future ready only when people are protected, respected, and meaningfully involved in decisions affecting their well being.

He confirmed the TUC’s readiness to collaborate with GEA in building safer, healthier and more resilient workplaces across Ghana’s economic sectors.

Representing the Chief Fire Officer, DO1 Michael Ato Korsah, Deputy Director for Safety Education at the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), urged enterprises to integrate safety protocols into every business process. He advocated for regular joint workshops and drill sessions conducted in partnership with fire service personnel as practical mechanisms for sustaining safety dialogue.

Korsah highlighted emerging technologies that have moved from theoretical concepts to present day applications. He cited drones for aerial facility assessments, Internet of Things (IoT) enabled wearables providing real time health monitoring, and artificial intelligence driven analytics for predictive hazard detection as tools now available to Ghanaian businesses.

The conference featured three interconnected sessions addressing different dimensions of workplace safety. The first examined approaches to strengthening labor market regulation and enforcement mechanisms. The second explored methods for integrating environmental and social sustainability principles into OSH systems. A panel discussion focused on translating safety policies into meaningful behavioral changes that drive productivity gains.

The initiative reflects broader developments in international labor standards. The International Labour Organization added workplace safety and health to its fundamental principles and rights framework in June 2022, elevating these protections to the same status as freedom of association, elimination of forced labor, abolition of child labor, and elimination of workplace discrimination.

Under this framework, all ILO member states must respect, promote and realize the principles concerning safe and healthy working environments, regardless of whether they have ratified the relevant conventions.