Employers Association Launches Girls in Tech to Build Female Innovators

The Ghana Employers’ Association (GEA) has launched a Girls in Tech program to equip junior and senior high school students with practical digital and innovation skills for careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). The initiative was unveiled at a ceremony in Accra in partnership with the University of Ghana and the Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise, with support from the Royal Norwegian Embassy.

Mrs Victoria Hajar, Second Vice President of GEA, said the program is designed to build a new pipeline of female talent for Ghana’s evolving labour market. She noted that digital transformation, artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing and data driven business systems will shape the future of work, making early exposure to these fields essential for young women.

The Girls in Tech programme seeks to ignite curiosity, confidence and creativity in young girls, according to Hajar. She described the initiative as building a future where girls do not just participate in technology but lead innovation efforts. The program will offer mentorship, hands on learning and exposure to business leaders to ensure participants develop market ready skills.

Hajar encouraged parents, schools and policymakers to support girls in viewing technology as a natural career path. She emphasized that empowering girls in STEM fields represents an investment in national development and productivity, with long term benefits for Ghana’s economic competitiveness.

Norway’s Ambassador to Ghana, John Mikal Kvistad, commended Ghana’s progress on gender equality, including passage of the Gender Equality Act. Drawing on Norway’s experience, he said increased participation of women in the workforce had boosted Norway’s economy significantly and could deliver similar benefits for Ghana.

When girls learn tech, entire communities benefit, according to the ambassador. He stated that gender equality strengthens national economies beyond being merely good for society. Kvistad added that diverse workplaces drive innovation and productivity, and Ghana’s efforts to encourage girls in STEM align with global labour market trends.

Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, said the institution is committed to expanding opportunities that encourage girls to pursue technology related courses at the tertiary level. She noted that female enrolment remains low in computer science, information technology and engineering programs, and said mentorship and role models are crucial to changing this pattern.

For meaningful progress to be achieved, stakeholders must work together, according to Professor Appiah Amfo. She said partnerships like the Girls in Tech initiative allow faster results and urged participating girls to make full use of the program opportunities.

The program will be implemented in selected schools across Ghana, providing structured mentorship, lab based digital training, innovation challenges and industry exposure. Participants will gain practical experience with technologies and problem solving approaches used in professional settings, preparing them for tertiary education and eventual careers in technical fields.

The long term goal is building a consistent pipeline of skilled female professionals for Ghana’s digital, financial, energy and manufacturing sectors. These industries face growing demand for technology literate workers as businesses adopt automated systems, data analytics and digital platforms for operations and service delivery.

Ghana, like many African countries, faces significant gender gaps in technology education and employment. Women remain underrepresented in computer science programs at universities and in technical roles within companies, despite evidence showing diverse teams produce better innovation outcomes and business results.

The collaboration between GEA, University of Ghana and Norwegian partners reflects growing recognition among employers that addressing gender imbalances in STEM education requires coordinated efforts across educational institutions, private sector and international development partners. Similar programs in other countries have demonstrated that early intervention through mentorship and skills training can significantly increase female participation in technology careers.

The world of technology is open to you, Hajar told students at the launch. Your ideas can shape Ghana’s future, she added, encouraging participants to embrace the learning opportunities provided through the program.

The initiative joins other efforts in Ghana aimed at increasing female participation in technology fields, including government programs and private sector initiatives focused on digital literacy and STEM education. Success of these combined efforts could help Ghana develop a more balanced and competitive technology workforce in coming years.