Employers Association Conducts Corporate Governance Training in Accra

The Ghana Employers’ Association (GEA) conducted a two-day seminar focused on corporate governance and transparency, aiming to strengthen ethical standards within Ghana’s private sector. The training programme equipped business leaders with tools to implement robust governance frameworks aligned with international benchmarks.

Held in Accra, the seminar addressed anti-bribery standards based on International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 37001 requirements. The standard, dedicated to establishing anti-bribery management systems, provides organisations with frameworks to prevent, detect and respond to corruption while ensuring compliance with applicable laws.

Alex Frimpong, Chief Executive Officer of GEA, described the training as timely given evolving business environments. “Today, investors, regulators and consumers expect enterprises and businesses to go beyond the bottom line to demonstrate high levels of integrity and social responsibility,” he stated during opening remarks.

Frimpong emphasised that governance and transparency extend beyond mere regulatory compliance. These elements have become fundamental prerequisites for business sustainability, investor confidence and organisational reputation in contemporary markets.

Participants engaged with multiple governance components throughout the seminar. Sessions covered ISO 37001 principles and requirements, risk assessment methodologies, internal control frameworks, third-party due diligence and transparency mechanisms. Legal and industry experts from GEA facilitated discussions combining conceptual frameworks with practical implementation strategies.

Attendees developed concrete action plans tailored to their respective organisations by the programme’s conclusion. These plans will guide implementation of enhanced governance, anti-bribery and transparency measures within participating companies.

Frimpong highlighted the continuous nature of governance implementation. “The GEA, with support from our partners, will continue to provide technical assistance and platforms such as this to help employers of Ghana benchmark their operations against international best practices,” he indicated.

The Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise (NHO) supported the seminar, maintaining its commitment to strengthening Ghana’s private sector through knowledge exchange and ethical business development. NHO represents over 30,000 Norwegian companies across various sectors and has established partnerships advancing sustainable enterprise growth in African nations including Ghana, Malawi and Tunisia.

DNV Ghana provided technical expertise instrumental to executing the training programme. The company delivers certification services for ISO 37001 compliance globally, assessing whether organisations have implemented effective anti-bribery management systems.

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance standards increasingly influence investment decisions and regulatory oversight across African markets. Companies implementing comprehensive governance frameworks position themselves competitively while demonstrating commitment to transparent operations.

GEA has consistently advocated for improved business environments supporting enterprise growth. The national employers’ organisation represents companies spanning all economic sectors, providing advisory services on industrial relations, labour policy and management practices. The association’s programmes include leadership development, women empowerment initiatives and capacity building workshops addressing contemporary business challenges.