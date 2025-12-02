emPLE Ghana Begins Operations Following Successful Transition

emPLE Group Limited (“emPLE Group”), a subsidiary of EverCorp Industries Limited, today announced the official launch of emPLE Ghana, following the group’s successful acquisition of the former Metropolitan Ghana businesses, in September 2025, which marks the groups formal entry into the Ghanaian Insurance Market.

With this development, Metropolitan Life Insurance Ghana LTD, Metropolitan Health Insurance Ghana LTD, and Metropolitan Pensions Trust Ghana LTD, will now operate under the emPLE Ghana brand.

For our customers, nothing changes in the protection and services they enjoy. All existing and in-view policies remain valid, and all benefits, terms, and contact channels continue unchanged. emPLE Ghana will continue to operate under the full supervision of the National Insurance Commission (NIC) and other relevant regulatory authorities.

“Our customers remain at the heart of everything we do,” said Dr. Rafique Daudi, CEO/Country Head, emPLE Ghana. “You can expect the same reliable service you’ve always known, now strengthened by emPLE’s innovation, energy, and commitment to helping Ghanaians protect what matters most.”

Following this transition, customers will begin to experience emPLE’s people-first approach through refreshed digital touchpoints, simplified service processes, and upcoming product enhancements designed around everyday realities.

Ms. Olabisi Adesokan, Chief Marketing Officer of emPLE Group, added: “emPLE Ghana brings to life our belief that insurance should be clear, inclusive, and empowering. We are building on a trusted foundation, while introducing new tools and experiences that make our offerings more convenient and accessible to everyone.”

The launch of emPLE Ghana emphasizes our confidence in Ghana’s growing insurance and pensions market, where emPLE aims to expand access through innovation, financial education, and partnerships across the public and private sectors.

About emPLE

emPLE Group Limited is a subsidiary of EverCorp Industries Limited. The group believes in “empowering people,” which underpins its quest to enable individuals across Africa to protect what matters to them, and thus, invest in their futures through clear, accessible, and innovative financial solutions. The group serves over 1.9m policyholders across life, health, general insurance, and pensions segments, combining digital transformation with operational excellence to drive sustainable growth across the continent.