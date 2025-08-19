Emotional AI Shifts from Efficiency Tool to Growth Engine, Says Kaiko CEO

Companies are rapidly embedding emotional intelligence into artificial intelligence systems, transforming AI from an efficiency tool into a core growth driver.

Jesse Jarvis, CEO of technology firm Kaiko, observes that businesses now leverage emotional analytics for strategic positioning, client retention, and real-time customer engagement. Advanced platforms analyze behavioral cues, vocal tones, and sentiment during interactions, allowing sales and service teams to adapt instantly.

Investment reflects this pivot. Global AI spending hit $184 billion in 2024, with 73% of CEOs prioritizing it strategically.

Emotional AI specifically is seeing double-digit annual growth, accelerated by adoption in healthcare, retail, and finance. U.S. media and financial firms deploy sentiment tools to personalize content and strengthen loyalty, treating emotional data as a measurable competitive asset.

Internally, businesses use emotional AI to gauge employee well-being and preempt turnover. Systems track psychological indicators and engagement patterns, flagging burnout risks for management. AI simulations also train staff in empathy and adaptability—skills increasingly vital as automation handles routine tasks.

“This isn’t just about reading moods,” Jarvis notes. “It’s about building trust where humans and machines collaborate.”

Kaiko, founded in 2025, aims to anchor this shift. Its “EQ Layer” helps developers create AI that interprets emotional context, not just words.

The firm’s three-layer protocol combines emotional analytics (EQ+ API), dynamic content evolution (DSE), and media-generation tools. Public-facing projects like the ARC Terminal preview emotionally responsive gaming and metaverse experiences.

Still, challenges linger. Can machines ethically navigate human feelings? Jarvis argues Kaiko’s decentralized approach ensures transparency.

As emotional infrastructure matures, its impact crystallizes: AI that understands how we feel may soon reshape everything from marketing to mental health support.