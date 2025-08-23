Emmanuel Tagoe Returns to Ring After Three-Year Hiatus in Bukom Bout

Former IBO world champion Emmanuel “Game Boy” Tagoe will return to the ring on September 27 at Bukom Boxing Arena after nearly three years out of competition.

The event, dubbed “Judgement Day,” is promoted by Ayitey Powers Promotions and sponsored by Kasapreko Company Ltd. Tagoe’s last fight was against Ryan Garcia in 2022, after which he struggled with injury.

Now fully recovered, the stylish lightweight says he is eager to not only make a comeback but also inspire a new generation of fighters. “I have seen the young boxers display their talent, and I want to encourage them,” Tagoe stated during the announcement. “I have something new and spectacular for the fans. I have no excuses—I am back to excite everyone.”

The card also features several rising local talents, including Africanus Neequaye from Jamestown Gym, who holds an unbeaten record of 9-0, and Daniel Quaye of Bronx Gym, who stands at 9-1-1. The two will meet in a super lightweight contest. Another notable matchup will see Kofi Dana square off against Mustapha Kamoko, son of boxing legend Bukom Banku, in a middleweight bout.

Veteran matchmaker Rasheed Williams, widely known as Believer, is behind the fight arrangements. He emphasized the importance of keeping boxers active with credible opponents. “Ghana boxing was falling, but thanks to sponsors like Kasapreko, the sport is rising again. The fans will be happy,” Williams noted.

Promoter and former boxer Ayitey Powers expressed gratitude to all brands supporting the event, including Puma, Hunters, Alomo Bitters, and others. He specifically highlighted Kasapreko’s involvement as a major boost for the promotion and the local boxing scene.

A recent signing event in Jamestown drew large crowds, signaling strong fan interest and a hopeful return to the glory days of Ghanaian boxing.