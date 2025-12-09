Emmanuel Juddah Presents His Uplifting Single “Great Faith (Gyidi Kese Bi)”

Emmanuel Juddah has put out a new song called “Great Faith (Gyidi Kese Bi)” that features Shadrack Yeboah and Graceland Music.

The song is about having a lot of faith and is supposed to be both a spiritual anchor and a source of support for people who are going through tough times in life.

The song’s emotive lyrics remind people that faith is more than simply a belief; it’s a passionate belief in God. Emmanuel Juddah’s melody and Shadrack Yeboah and Graceland Music’s delivery give people hope, lift their spirits, and inspire people who are about to give up.

This song’s connection between scripture and real life makes the message more real by linking it to both spiritual truth and experiences that people can understand. The song “Great Faith (Gyidi Kese Bi)” is supposed to help people feel surer of God’s presence and power, and it does just that.

Listen to the song on your preferred music platform here https://social.tunecore.com/linkShare?linkid=K48hXKR7GC2AuWN2riJcDQ