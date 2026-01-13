Emmanuel Appiagyei Parts Ways with Crux Global After Success-Filled Run

Ghanaian music executive and creative entrepreneur Emmanuel Appiagyei has officially exited Crux Global, marking the end of a four-year tenure as Senior A&R Manager with the company.

During his tenure at Crux Global, Emmanuel played a pivotal role in artist discovery, development, partnerships, and project execution, making significant contributions to the company’s creative growth and positioning within the African music ecosystem. His work spanned A&R strategy, artist relations, creative direction, and close cross-functional collaboration with marketing and distribution teams to deliver impactful music projects.

He is deeply grateful for the opportunity to conceptualize and build the foundation of the company’s marketing agency arm, from initial ideas and strategic framework to seeing it take form and generate real, measurable impact. Through the company’s agency arm, he managed and executed projects for a wide range of artists and brand partners, including BOJ, Eugy, Ghetts, Twitch 4EVA, Joshua Baraka, Kwamz, Darkovibes, Tiwa Savage, R2BEES, Sefa, Smallgod, Kweku Flick, King Promise, Criss Waddle, Camidoh, Raevin, as well as major platforms and brands such as Afronation, Rollingstone Africa, Moves Recordings, Afrofuture, YFM Ghana, Sony Music Africa, Goldblock Party, among many others.

Speaking on his exit, Emmanuel Appiagyei shared: “The past four years at Crux Global have been a real chapter of growth, learning, and building. I’m thankful for the creatives and artists I got to work with, and for the work we were able to push forward together. This next phase isn’t an exit from the game; I’m very much active and open to meaningful collaborations and roles that genuinely move culture. My focus stays on developing talent, building long-term value, and helping African sound travel further globally.

When you look at what’s happening right now, it’s clear we’re stepping into a takeover moment, especially with the rise of Afrohouse and the 3STEP sound, and I’m intentional about being part of shaping that wave.”

His exit marks the start of a new chapter, as he prepares to apply his experience to new ventures spanning music, fashion, sports, technology, lifestyle culture, and brand innovation, while continuing to support artists and brands at scale through Half Slice agency, with an artist-first, brand-next approach.