Emmanuel Addo Plans Boxing Tournament Honoring Late Coaches

United States based former boxer and trainer Emmanuel Addotei Addo, popularly known as Mosquito, has announced plans to institute a special boxing tournament featuring World Boxing Council title belts in memory of four legendary Ghanaian coaches who shaped the country’s boxing landscape.

Speaking on The Big Fight Night on Omashi TV, Addo revealed the tournament will honor the late Godwin Nii Dzanie Kotey (Alloway) of Attoh Quarshie Boxing Club, Jones Hammond of Square Deal Boxing Club, Emmanuel Lamptey (Akise) of Black Panthers Boxing Gym, and Napoleon Ayaa Tagoe of Will Power Gym. All four coaches made significant contributions to Ghana boxing before their respective deaths in recent years.

The tournament format will feature four weight categories, with four boxers competing in each division for specially designed WBC title belts. Winners will advance through an elimination process, with the victors receiving rewards after their opponents have been knocked out of contention.

According to Addo, the Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, has agreed to serve as special patron of the titles, which have been designed and sanctioned by the World Boxing Council. The former Ghana National Champion emphasized that the event aims to celebrate the legacy of coaches who dedicated their lives to developing Ghanaian boxing talent.

However, the tournament faces an indefinite delay. The National Sports Authority and Ministry of Sports and Recreation suspended all boxing activities in Ghana on September 25, 2025, following the tragic death of professional boxer Ernest “Bahubali” Akushey. Addo confirmed his planned bouts would be held at Bukom Boxing Arena only after authorities lift the current suspension.

The suspension came after Akushey died at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on September 23, just 11 days after he was stopped in the eighth round by Jacob Dickson at Bukom Arena on September 12. The 32-year-old super middleweight’s death marked the second boxing fatality in Ghana within six months, following Nigerian boxer Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju’s March death after collapsing during a bout.

In a statement, the NSA explained the suspension reflects its joint commitment with the Ministry to prioritize the safety, health, and welfare of athletes. The authority revealed it had already finalized plans for a comprehensive five-year safety and development plan, to be overseen by a nine-member Interim Management Committee tasked with strengthening medical, technical, and regulatory procedures.

Addo’s announcement comes as he has shelved his own ambitions to become President of the Ghana Boxing Authority. The former boxer, who has lived in the United States for more than 13 years and now works as a coach and promoter, expressed disappointment with what he perceives as a lack of support from boxing stakeholders.

“No one is following me, and the stakeholders don’t understand the business of boxing,” Addo said during his television appearance. He emphasized that boxing is strictly business, noting that most local promoters lack the substantial capital needed to invest properly in the sport.

Addo, who attended John Teye Memorial Institute in Accra and grew up in the Bukom boxing community, previously announced his intention to run for GBA president in early 2024. At the time, he outlined an ambitious vision including creating an annual awards scheme for boxers, coaches, promoters, and managers, as well as ensuring Ghanaian fighters receive recognition from major sanctioning bodies like the WBC, WBA, IBF, and WBO.

The 12 wins, one loss, one draw record holder has been vocal about his belief that sports and tourism could generate significant revenue for Ghana. He has advocated for promoting boxing to attract international tourists who would travel from countries like America to watch Ghanaian boxers compete while experiencing the country’s culture.

During his Omashi TV interview, Addo expressed strong criticism of the government’s decision to suspend boxing following Akushey’s death. “It is unlawful for the Minister of Sports & Recreation and the National Sports Authority to suspend boxing because someone died,” he stated. When pressed further, Addo characterized the suspension as corruption, though he did not elaborate on this claim.

Many respected people don’t speak well about our sport and I am very much disappointed, Addo continued, reflecting broader frustrations within Ghana’s boxing community about the sport’s reputation and management.

The coaches Addo plans to honor through his tournament represent a golden era of Ghana boxing. Godwin Nii Dzanie Kotey, known as Alloway, trained world champions including Azumah Nelson, Joshua Clottey, and Joseph Agbeko before his death in 2016 at age 56. He served as head trainer at Attoh Quarshie Gym and led advocacy efforts for boxer and trainer welfare throughout his nearly four-decade career.

Emmanuel Teiko Tagoe, known as Akese, passed away in 2016 after helping nurture fighters including Emmanuel “GameBoy” Tagoe, Bukom Banku, Ayittey Powers, and Obodai Sai. Napoleon Tagoe of Will Power Gym and Jones Hammond of Square Deal Boxing Club also contributed significantly to developing Ghanaian boxing talent before their deaths.

The tribute tournament represents part of a broader effort by Addo to give back to the boxing community that shaped his career. Beyond the memorial bouts, he has previously worked to introduce Ghanaian boxers to foreign promoters, assist coaches in local gyms, and serve as a ring announcer at Ghana boxing events when visiting from his United States base.

Addo’s criticism of Ghana boxing’s business model reflects longstanding tensions within the sport. He has repeatedly emphasized that African boxing faces significant challenges because promoters lack the financial resources to compete with their American and European counterparts. Boxing is strictly business, B for Boxing, B for Business but our people don’t understand and most of the local promoters don’t have big money to invest in the game, so we have a long way to go in Africa, he explained.

The former boxer, who is married with two children in the United States, maintains close connections to Ghana’s boxing community despite his years abroad. His daughter frequently accompanies him during his work, and he regularly returns to Accra to engage with fighters and coaches at James Town and Bukom, the historic heart of Ghana boxing.

As Ghana’s boxing community awaits the lifting of the current suspension, questions remain about when normal activities will resume. The NSA has emphasized that boxing will only return under safer, more professional, and globally aligned standards, though no specific timeline has been announced.

Professional boxing stakeholders, including the Professional Boxers Association of Ghana, United Boxing Coaches Association, Boxing Promoters Association, and Matchmakers & Agents Association, rejected the NSA’s decision during a September 28 meeting, calling it arbitrary and unconstitutional. The controversy surrounding the government’s intervention has created additional uncertainty about the sport’s immediate future.

For Addo’s planned tournament, the suspension means an indefinite wait. Whether the tribute event will eventually take place depends on how quickly authorities implement their promised safety reforms and restore confidence in Ghana’s boxing infrastructure. The legacy of the four coaches Addo seeks to honor, however, remains firmly established in the history of Ghanaian boxing, regardless of when or if the memorial tournament proceeds.

Ghana has produced numerous world champions throughout its boxing history, with Bukom serving as the epicenter of the country’s pugilistic tradition. The community has consistently produced world-class talent despite limited resources and infrastructure challenges that have plagued the sport for decades.

Addo’s vision for the tribute tournament, when it eventually happens, aims to celebrate that tradition while pushing for the professional standards and substantial investment he believes Ghana boxing requires to compete on the global stage. Whether his voice will gain traction among stakeholders who previously showed little interest in his GBA presidential ambitions remains uncertain.