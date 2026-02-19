Emirates Turns the Sky Into a Ramadan Sanctuary

Emirates has rolled out a sweeping package of in-flight and airport services to honour Ramadan 2026, ensuring that fasting Muslim travellers experience the Holy Month with dignity and cultural sensitivity from the moment they arrive at the departure gate to the point they touch down at their destination.

The airline is distributing thousands of complimentary iftar boxes at select boarding gates for passengers whose fast ends before departure, with each box containing water, laban, a banana, and dates. Onboard, customers across all cabin classes on select routes receive bespoke Ramadan meal boxes served in packaging designed around the geometric motifs of traditional Islamic art. The boxes contain hummus, moutabel or muhammara with Arabic bread, a chicken mossakan or herbed chicken sandwich, baklawa, chocolate almonds, and laban. These are served alongside, not in place of, the standard hot meal service.

One of the more technically precise elements of Emirates’ Ramadan offering involves iftar timing in the air. The airline uses a specialised calculation tool that draws on the aircraft’s longitude, latitude, and altitude to determine the exact moment of sunset along the flight path. Once the sun sets, the captain formally announces iftar time to fasting passengers, a level of operational accuracy that removes uncertainty for travellers on long-haul routes crossing multiple time zones.

Keepsake prayer mats are available onboard on request, and the airline’s inflight entertainment system, known as ice, has been updated with dedicated Ramadan content. Religious programming in Arabic includes Kheir Qodwa, Qalb Al Mo’men, and Nafhat, while Urdu-language audiences can access Ramadan Mah e Rehmat and Hoshyarian. The full Holy Quran is also accessible through ice, which carries more than 6,500 channels of on-demand content including 450 Arabic movie and television channels and 400 Arabic music and podcast channels.

On the ground, the seven Emirates Lounges at Dubai International Airport (DXB) are serving traditional Ramadan dishes throughout the Holy Month, including lentil soup, Arabic mixed grill, lamb kabsa, chicken machboos with cucumber yoghurt sauce, and lamb shanks ouzi with hashweh rice. Dessert selections span pistachio kunafa, basbousa saffron, and baklawa ice cream, alongside classic Ramadan drinks such as jallab and laban. Lounges in Cairo and Jeddah feature dedicated Ramadan menus as well. All Emirates Lounges maintain dedicated prayer rooms and ablution facilities for worshippers.

For Umrah pilgrims travelling to Jeddah and Medina, Ramadan meal boxes are served on board and passengers are permitted to check in one bottle of Zamzam, the Islamic holy water of up to five litres per person, at DXB and at select airports in Saudi Arabia.

Emirates has also introduced a new Ramadan Bukhoor home fragrance collection available through the Emirates Official Store, featuring three scents priced at USD 52 per 70g pot.

Across its global cabin crew and ground operations network, the airline has rolled out Ramadan awareness training to ensure all customer-facing staff understand the cultural and religious significance of the Holy Month and can deliver appropriate levels of service throughout the period.

Ramadan 2026 began on Wednesday, 18 February, and is expected to conclude with Eid Al-Fitr on Friday, 20 March 2026.