Emirates Skywards Partners with Jet2 for Flight Rewards

Emirates Skywards has partnered with the UK (United Kingdom) leisure airline Jet2.com to offer members flight rewards to more than 75 destinations across the airline’s network, the loyalty programme announced on Wednesday, January 22, 2026.

The award winning loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai continues to expand its portfolio in the UK to offer its four million members more opportunities, rewards and travel choices.

Doctor Nejib Ben Khedher, Divisional Senior Vice President of Emirates Skywards, said the UK is one of the airline’s top markets and the partnership aims to expand the programme’s portfolio to offer millions of members a chance to redeem flight rewards on popular holiday destinations served by Jet2.com.

In addition to flight tickets, members can also redeem Miles for meals, extra baggage allowance, preferred seat selection, and more, making it possible to enjoy the perfect start to a holiday, fully covered by Skywards Miles. We are always looking for new ways to expand our offerings and provide members with the best value, choice, and rewards a loyalty programme can offer, he said.

Doug Turner, General Manager of Third Party Supply and Distribution at Jet2.com, said the airline is very pleased to be partnering with Emirates Skywards, which means the company can give even more customers the opportunity to enjoy flights with the award winning airline.

This is a great way for us to continue attracting new customers and we know that our reputation for delivering the very best customer service will be a huge hit with Emirates Skywards members, he said.

Starting from 8,000 Skywards Miles, including all fees and charges, members can now enjoy convenient redemption options to popular leisure destinations served by Jet2.com. The UK’s third largest airline operates from 14 airport bases, including London Gatwick from March 2026, to destinations across Europe, the Mediterranean, North Africa and the Canary Islands.

To illustrate the benefits of the new partnership, Emirates Skywards members can travel with Emirates from London to Sydney via Dubai on a roundtrip Premium Economy Flex Plus ticket and earn 18,000 Miles, which can then be fully redeemed on a Jet2.com roundtrip flight ticket from London Stansted to Majorca in Spain.

Emirates Skywards members can also book two roundtrip flights with Emirates from Manchester to Dubai in Business Class Flex and earn 21,000 Miles, which can then be fully redeemed on a Jet2.com roundtrip flight ticket from Manchester to Salzburg in Austria for a ski trip.

The number of Miles required for flight rewards will vary based on ticket fares, and terms and conditions apply.

Emirates Skywards has more than 37 million members worldwide, with its largest membership base in the UK. Members can earn thousands of Miles while shopping at The Bicester Village, shopping online with thousands of popular brands on Skywards Miles Mall, booking a hotel stay with Emirates Skywards Hotels, Marriott Bonvoy, and ALL Accor, and by booking a holiday package with Emirates Holidays.

Skywards members can also earn and redeem Miles with 20 airline partners, including United, Air Canada, TAP (Transportes Aéreos Portugueses) Portugal, and Qantas on flights from the UK to destinations worldwide.

Emirates Skywards was crowned Best Global Airline Loyalty Program at the International Loyalty Awards 2025. The programme offers four tiers of membership including Blue, Silver, Gold, and Platinum, with each tier earning exclusive privileges.

Members can earn Miles with partners ranging from airlines, hotels and car rentals to financial, leisure and lifestyle brands. Skywards Miles can be spent on an extensive range of rewards, including flight tickets with Emirates and partner airlines, flight upgrades, hotel stays, retail shopping and experiences.

Jet2.com is the UK’s third largest airline by number of passengers flown and specializes in scheduled holiday flights. It is part of Jet2 plc, a Leisure Travel Group, which also comprises Jet2holidays, the UK’s leading provider of ATOL (Air Travel Organisers’ Licensing) protected package holidays to leisure destinations across the Mediterranean, Canary Islands and European Leisure Cities.

Jet2 currently operates from 13 UK airport bases at Belfast International, Birmingham, Bournemouth, Bristol, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, Liverpool John Lennon, London Luton, London Stansted, Manchester and Newcastle, with operations commencing from London Gatwick in March 2026.

The partnership strengthens Emirates Skywards’ position in the UK market, allowing members to redeem Miles on short haul leisure travel while complementing Emirates’ long haul network and flydubai’s regional connectivity. It bridges the gap between premium long haul travel and short haul leisure escapes, allowing members to maximize the value of their Miles across a wider range of travel experiences.